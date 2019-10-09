BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust : Month End Portfolio Information

BMO CAPITAL AND INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 21380052ETTRKV2A6Y19

All data as at 30 September 2019

This data will shortly be available on the Company's website www.bmocapitalandincome.com

Top Ten Holdings % Diageo 4.2 Unilever 3.9 GlaxoSmithKline 3.8 Secure Income REIT 3.8 Beazley 3.1 Rio Tinto 3.1 Royal Dutch Shell 2.0 Intermediate Capital 2.9 Phoenix 2.9 AstraZeneca 2.8 Total 33.5

Sector Breakdown % Financials 36.0 Industrials 17.0 Consumer Goods 16.9 Consumer Services 10.8 Healthcare 6.6 Oil & Gas 5.4 Basic Materials 3.4 Technology 2.8 Utilities 1.1 Total 100.0

Note: All percentages are based on Gross Assets