Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC    FCI   GB0003463287

BMO CAPITAL AND INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST

(FCI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust : Month End Portfolio Information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 12:41pm EDT

BMO CAPITAL AND INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 21380052ETTRKV2A6Y19

All data as at 30 September 2019

This data will shortly be available on the Company's website www.bmocapitalandincome.com

Top Ten Holdings

%

Diageo

4.2

Unilever

3.9

GlaxoSmithKline

3.8

Secure Income REIT

3.8

Beazley

3.1

Rio Tinto

3.1

Royal Dutch Shell

2.0

Intermediate Capital

2.9

Phoenix

2.9

AstraZeneca

2.8

Total

33.5

Sector Breakdown

%

Financials

36.0

Industrials

17.0

Consumer Goods

16.9

Consumer Services

10.8

Healthcare

6.6

Oil & Gas

5.4

Basic Materials

3.4

Technology

2.8

Utilities

1.1

Total

100.0

Note: All percentages are based on Gross Assets

Disclaimer

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust plc published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 16:40:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BMO CAPITAL AND INCOME INV
12:41pBMO CAPITAL AND INCOME INVESTMENT TR : Month End Portfolio Information
PU
10/01BMO CAPITAL INCM INVSTMNT TRST : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PU
09/13BMO CAPITAL INCM INVSTMNT TRST : Month End Portfolio Information
PU
08/29BMO CAPITAL INCM INVSTMNT TRST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/12BMO CAPITAL INCM INVSTMNT TRST : Month End Portfolio Information
PU
08/01BMO CAPITAL INCM INVSTMNT TRST : Director Declaration
PU
06/06BMO CAPITAL INCM INVSTMNT TRST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/24BMO CAPITAL INCM INVSTMNT TRST : Report & Accounts for the half year ended 31.03..
PU
05/24BMO CAPITAL INCM INVSTMNT TRST : Half-year Report
PU
04/01BMO CAPITAL INCM INVSTMNT TRST : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PU
More news
Chart BMO CAPITAL AND INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMO CAPITAL AND INCOME INV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Andrew Ralph Bates Chairman
Clare Juliet Dobie Non-Executive Director
Sharon Mary Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy Scholefield Independent Non-Executive Director
Jane Margaret Lewis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMO CAPITAL AND INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC9.66%399
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP.22.36%212
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group