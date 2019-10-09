BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust : Month End Portfolio Information

BMO CAPITAL AND INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Legal Entity Identifier: 21380052ETTRKV2A6Y19
All data as at 30 September 2019
This data will shortly be available on the Company's website www.bmocapitalandincome.com
|
Top Ten Holdings
|
%
|
Diageo
|
4.2
|
Unilever
|
3.9
|
GlaxoSmithKline
|
3.8
|
Secure Income REIT
|
3.8
|
Beazley
|
3.1
|
Rio Tinto
|
3.1
|
Royal Dutch Shell
|
2.0
|
Intermediate Capital
|
2.9
|
Phoenix
|
2.9
|
AstraZeneca
|
2.8
|
Total
|
33.5
|
Sector Breakdown
|
%
|
Financials
|
36.0
|
Industrials
|
17.0
|
Consumer Goods
|
16.9
|
Consumer Services
|
10.8
|
Healthcare
|
6.6
|
Oil & Gas
|
5.4
|
Basic Materials
|
3.4
|
Technology
|
2.8
|
Utilities
|
1.1
|
Total
|
100.0
Note: All percentages are based on Gross Assets
