BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst PLC    FCI   GB0003463287

BMO CAPITAL INCM INVSTMNT TRST PLC

(FCI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst : Month End Portfolio Information

08/12/2019 | 07:06am EDT

BMO CAPITAL AND INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 21380052ETTRKV2A6Y19

All data as at 31 July 2019

This data will shortly be available on the Company's website www.bmocapitalandincome.com

Top Ten Holdings

%

Diageo

4.3

Unilever

3.9

GlaxoSmithKline

3.7

Secure Income REIT

3.5

Rio Tinto

3.4

Royal Dutch Shell

3.2

Phoenix Group Holdings

2.9

Beazley

2.9

Legal & General Group

2.8

Intermediate Capital

2.8

Total

33.4

Sector Breakdown

%

Financials

35.3

Consumer Goods

16.6

Industrials

16.5

Consumer Services

11.8

Healthcare

6.4

Oil & Gas

5.7

Basic Materials

3.8

Technology

2.9

Utilities

1.0

Total

100.0

Note: All percentages are based on Gross Assets

Disclaimer

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust plc published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 11:05:09 UTC
Latest news on BMO CAPITAL INCM INVSTMNT
07:06aBMO CAPITAL INCM INVSTMNT TRST : Month End Portfolio Information
PU
08/01BMO CAPITAL INCM INVSTMNT TRST : Director Declaration
PU
06/06BMO CAPITAL INCM INVSTMNT TRST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/24BMO CAPITAL INCM INVSTMNT TRST : Report & Accounts for the half year ended 31.03..
PU
05/24BMO CAPITAL INCM INVSTMNT TRST : Half-year Report
PU
04/01BMO CAPITAL INCM INVSTMNT TRST : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PU
03/13BMO CAPITAL INCM INVSTMNT TRST : Portfolio Update
PU
03/07BMO CAPITAL INCM INVSTMNT TRST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018BMO CAPITAL INCM INVSTMNT TRST PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018F&C CAPITAL & INCOME INVESTMENT TRUS : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PU
More news
Technical analysis trends BMO CAPITAL INCM INVSTMNT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Andrew Ralph Bates Chairman
Clare Juliet Dobie Non-Executive Director
Sharon Mary Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy Scholefield Independent Non-Executive Director
Jane Margaret Lewis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMO CAPITAL INCM INVSTMNT TRST PLC10.52%398
REINET INVESTMENTS SCA--.--%3 234
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS51.81%1 132
EAGLE POINT CREDIT COMPANY INC22.03%411
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION15.76%394
TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP42.15%385
