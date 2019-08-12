BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst : Month End Portfolio Information

BMO CAPITAL AND INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 21380052ETTRKV2A6Y19

All data as at 31 July 2019

This data will shortly be available on the Company's website www.bmocapitalandincome.com

Top Ten Holdings % Diageo 4.3 Unilever 3.9 GlaxoSmithKline 3.7 Secure Income REIT 3.5 Rio Tinto 3.4 Royal Dutch Shell 3.2 Phoenix Group Holdings 2.9 Beazley 2.9 Legal & General Group 2.8 Intermediate Capital 2.8 Total 33.4

Sector Breakdown % Financials 35.3 Consumer Goods 16.6 Industrials 16.5 Consumer Services 11.8 Healthcare 6.4 Oil & Gas 5.7 Basic Materials 3.8 Technology 2.9 Utilities 1.0 Total 100.0

Note: All percentages are based on Gross Assets