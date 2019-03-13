Log in
BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst PLC    FCI   GB0003463287

BMO CAPITAL INCM INVSTMNT TRST PLC

(FCI)
My previous session
BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst : Portfolio Update

03/13/2019 | 07:39am EDT

BMO CAPITAL AND INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 21380052ETTRKV2A6Y19

All data as at 28 February 2019

This data will shortly be available on the Company's website www.bmocapitalandincome.com

Top Ten Holdings

%

Diageo

3.8

Secure Income REIT

3.5

GlaxoSmithKline

3.4

Unilever

3.3

Rio Tinto

3.3

Legal & General Group

3.2

Phoenix

3.0

Royal Dutch Shell

3.0

Beazley

2.8

Bovis Homes Group

2.8

Total

32.1

Sector Breakdown

%

Financials

36.4

Consumer Goods

17.2

Industrials

15.4

Consumer Services

11.1

Health Care

5.8

Oil & Gas

5.6

Basic Materials

4.2

Technology

2.7

Utilities

1.1

Telecommunications

0.5

Total

100.0

Note: All percentages are based on Gross Assets

Disclaimer

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust plc published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 11:38:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Andrew Ralph Bates Chairman
Clare Juliet Dobie Non-Executive Director
Sharon Mary Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy Scholefield Independent Non-Executive Director
Jane Margaret Lewis Independent Non-Executive Director
