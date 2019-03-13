BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst : Portfolio Update

BMO CAPITAL AND INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Legal Entity Identifier: 21380052ETTRKV2A6Y19
All data as at 28 February 2019
Top Ten Holdings
%
Diageo
3.8
Secure Income REIT
3.5
GlaxoSmithKline
3.4
Unilever
3.3
Rio Tinto
3.3
Legal & General Group
3.2
Phoenix
3.0
Royal Dutch Shell
3.0
Beazley
2.8
Bovis Homes Group
2.8
Total
32.1
Sector Breakdown
%
Financials
36.4
Consumer Goods
17.2
Industrials
15.4
Consumer Services
11.1
Health Care
5.8
Oil & Gas
5.6
Basic Materials
4.2
Technology
2.7
Utilities
1.1
Telecommunications
0.5
Total
100.0
Note: All percentages are based on Gross Assets
Disclaimer
