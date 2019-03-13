BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst : Portfolio Update

BMO CAPITAL AND INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 21380052ETTRKV2A6Y19

All data as at 28 February 2019

This data will shortly be available on the Company's website www.bmocapitalandincome.com

Top Ten Holdings % Diageo 3.8 Secure Income REIT 3.5 GlaxoSmithKline 3.4 Unilever 3.3 Rio Tinto 3.3 Legal & General Group 3.2 Phoenix 3.0 Royal Dutch Shell 3.0 Beazley 2.8 Bovis Homes Group 2.8 Total 32.1

Sector Breakdown % Financials 36.4 Consumer Goods 17.2 Industrials 15.4 Consumer Services 11.1 Health Care 5.8 Oil & Gas 5.6 Basic Materials 4.2 Technology 2.7 Utilities 1.1 Telecommunications 0.5 Total 100.0

Note: All percentages are based on Gross Assets