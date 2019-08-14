Bmo Global Smaller : Appointment of Two Non-Executive Directors

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (the 'Company')

LEI: 2138008RRULYQP8VP386

APPOINTMENT OF TWO NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

The Board of BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is delighted to announce that Nick Bannerman and Graham Oldroyd will be appointed to the Board as independent non-executive Directors with effect from 1 October 2019.

Nick Bannerman is currently a non-executive director and chairman of Baillie Gifford Japan Trust plc. He is also Global Sales Director and Managing Director (Hawick) of Johnstons of Elgin.

Graham Oldroyd is currently a non-executive director of Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust plc and Nobina AB, Sweden. He is a non-executive director and chairman of Ideal Standard International NV and a non-executive director of phs Group Investments Ltd. He is a Church of England Commissioner, and a member of the Church Commissioners' Fund Assets Committee.

There is no further information required to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R.

BMO Investment Business Limited

Secretary

14 August 2019