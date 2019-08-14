Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Bmo Global Smaller Companies PLC    FCS   GB0000175058

BMO GLOBAL SMALLER COMPANIES PLC

(FCS)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/14 05:03:53 am
1382 GBp   +0.29%
04:42aBMO GLOBAL SMALLER : Appointment of Two Non-Executive Directors
PU
08/08BMO GLOBAL SMALLER : Fixed Rate Note Borrowing
PU
08/01BMO GLOBAL SMALLER : Results of Placing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bmo Global Smaller : Appointment of Two Non-Executive Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 04:42am EDT

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (the 'Company')

LEI: 2138008RRULYQP8VP386

APPOINTMENT OF TWO NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

The Board of BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is delighted to announce that Nick Bannerman and Graham Oldroyd will be appointed to the Board as independent non-executive Directors with effect from 1 October 2019.

Nick Bannerman is currently a non-executive director and chairman of Baillie Gifford Japan Trust plc. He is also Global Sales Director and Managing Director (Hawick) of Johnstons of Elgin.

Graham Oldroyd is currently a non-executive director of Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust plc and Nobina AB, Sweden. He is a non-executive director and chairman of Ideal Standard International NV and a non-executive director of phs Group Investments Ltd. He is a Church of England Commissioner, and a member of the Church Commissioners' Fund Assets Committee.

There is no further information required to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R.

BMO Investment Business Limited
Secretary

14 August 2019

Disclaimer

BMO Global Smaller Companies plc published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 08:41:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BMO GLOBAL SMALLER COMPANI
04:42aBMO GLOBAL SMALLER : Appointment of Two Non-Executive Directors
PU
08/08BMO GLOBAL SMALLER : Fixed Rate Note Borrowing
PU
08/01BMO GLOBAL SMALLER : Results of Placing
PU
08/01BMO GLOBAL SMALLER : Results of Final Conversion of CULS
PU
07/29BMO GLOBAL SMALLER : Delisting of CULS
PU
07/11BMO GLOBAL SMALLER COMPANIES PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/26BMO GLOBAL SMALLER : Report & Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2019
PU
06/14BMO GLOBAL SMALLER : Conversion of Securities
PU
05/01BMO GLOBAL SMALLER : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PU
04/11BMO GLOBAL SMALLER : Portfolio Update
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 845 M
Chart BMO GLOBAL SMALLER COMPANIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Bmo Global Smaller Companies PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMO GLOBAL SMALLER COMPANI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 1 378,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Anthony V. Townsend Chairman
Jane Elizabeth Tozer Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Josephine Dixon Independent Non-Executive Director
Anja Maria Balfour Independent Non-Executive Director
David Stileman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMO GLOBAL SMALLER COMPANIES PLC12.49%1 020
REINET INVESTMENTS SCA--.--%3 227
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS50.04%1 119
EAGLE POINT CREDIT COMPANY INC20.83%407
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION16.65%405
TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP42.06%385
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group