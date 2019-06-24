Log in
BMO PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST PLC

(FPEO)
BMO Private Equity Trust : Financing

06/24/2019 | 02:16am EDT

To: RNS

Date: 24 June 2019

From: BMO Private Equity Trust PLC ('the Company')

Financing

The Board is pleased to announce that, on 19 June 2019, the Company entered into a new five-year unsecured facility agreement with The Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited ('RBSI'). This facility is comprised of a €25 million term loan and a £75 million multi-currency revolving credit facility. This new facility replaces the Company's previous arrangements with Royal Bank of Scotland plc. The previous facility comprised a €30 million term loan and £45 million multi-currency revolving credit facility.

The Board is pleased to have secured this new, larger and cheaper facility which will allow the Company to maintain a moderately but flexibly geared structure with the ability to draw borrowings in multiple currencies.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138009FW98WZFCGRN66

For further information please contact:

BMO Asset Management (Holdings) PLC

0207 628 8000

Disclaimer

BMO Private Equity Trust plc published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 06:14:09 UTC
