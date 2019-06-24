BMO Private Equity Trust : Financing

To: RNS
Date: 24 June 2019
From: BMO Private Equity Trust PLC ('the Company')
Financing
The Board is pleased to announce that, on 19 June 2019, the Company entered into a new five-year unsecured facility agreement with The Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited ('RBSI'). This facility is comprised of a €25 million term loan and a £75 million multi-currency revolving credit facility. This new facility replaces the Company's previous arrangements with Royal Bank of Scotland plc. The previous facility comprised a €30 million term loan and £45 million multi-currency revolving credit facility.
The Board is pleased to have secured this new, larger and cheaper facility which will allow the Company to maintain a moderately but flexibly geared structure with the ability to draw borrowings in multiple currencies.
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138009FW98WZFCGRN66
For further information please contact:
BMO Asset Management (Holdings) PLC
0207 628 8000
