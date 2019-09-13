Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  BMW AG    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Always in top position: The new MINI and John Cooper Works wheel hubcaps.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 12:52am EDT

Munich. It's often the little things that boost hallmark MINI driving fun even more. For example a testing look at the hubcabs of a MINI can reveal a driver's true style. This is made possible by the new wheel hubcaps for MINI and John Cooper Works models in the MINI Original Accessory range. They don't rotate with the wheel when driving and always show the brand logo in horizontal position. This innovative detail provides an amazing effect and makes the light alloy wheels even more attractive to look at.

Not upside down, not sideways, not diagonal - the position of the MINI and John Cooper Works logo always remains in the upright position even when the car is in motion with these new hubcaps. This is thanks to the floating hubcap design. Precisely positioned weights on the front of the cap and a flexible connection to the wheel hub extension ensure that the hubcaps remain horizontal when driving.

The standard covers can be swapped easily for the new wheel hubcaps in a few simple moves. They are available in two versions, either with the MINI or the John Cooper Works logo. The wheel hubcaps can be purchased both at the MINI subsidiaries and MINI partners as well as from the online MINI Shop at https://shop.mini.de/.

In case of queries, please contact:

Matthias Bode, Press Officer Product Communication MINI
Telephone: +49-89-382-61742
E-mail: matthias.bode@mini.com

Andreas Lampka, Head of Communication MINI
Telephone: +49 89-382-23662
E-mail: andreas.lampka@mini.com

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 04:51:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BMW AG
12:52aALWAYS IN TOP POSITION : The new MINI and John Cooper Works wheel hubcaps.
PU
09/12WHITE HOUSE MOVING FORWARD TO STRIP : sources
RE
09/12Brazilian lithium producer Sigma in talks with Tesla, other automakers
RE
09/12GOODWOOD REVIVAL 2019 : Back to the year 1959 with the classic Mini.
PU
09/12BMW : Personnel Realignment of BMW Group Corporate Communications management tea..
PU
09/11Electric Cars Dominate Frankfurt Auto Show -- 2nd Update
DJ
09/11Electric Cars Dominate Frankfurt Auto Show -- Update
DJ
09/11BMW : Team RLL returns to historic ground at Laguna Seca.
PU
09/11Electric Cars Dominate Frankfurt Auto Show -- Update
DJ
09/11Electric Cars Dominate Frankfurt Auto Show
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 98 684 M
EBIT 2019 7 337 M
Net income 2019 5 182 M
Finance 2019 15 716 M
Yield 2019 4,75%
P/E ratio 2019 8,19x
P/E ratio 2020 6,81x
EV / Sales2019 0,26x
EV / Sales2020 0,28x
Capitalization 41 818 M
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 72,56  €
Last Close Price 64,58  €
Spread / Highest target 82,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMW AG-8.57%45 379
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP18.75%190 875
VOLKSWAGEN AG12.08%86 574
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY17.97%56 338
DAIMLER AG2.77%55 504
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD4.64%47 312
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group