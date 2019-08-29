BMW : 11th Berlin Biennale for Contemporary Art presents first program from September 7 to November 9, 2019, with press view the day before. BMW again Corporate Partner of the 11th Berlin Biennale for Contemporary Art.

Berlin. From September 7 to November 9, the Berlin Biennale for Contemporary Art invites to a first program 'exp. 1: The Bones of the World' with over twenty-five contributions and diverse formats. On the occasion of the exhibition opening, a press view takes place the previous day, on September 6 at 11.00 am. The 11th Berlin Biennale brings together the most influential current positions of artists, theorists, and practitioners in Berlin - with BMW as corporate partner.

The ground floor of the corner tower at the architectural complex ExRotaprint in the neighborhood of Wedding in Berlin will open its doors as a temporary home for the 11th Berlin Biennale for Contemporary Art with 'exp. 1: The Bones of the World'. A first program with over twenty-five contributions and diverse formats takes place from September 7 to November 9, 2019, unfolding until the opening of the 11th Berlin Biennale in June 2020. The 11th Berlin Biennale takes place from June 13 to September 13, 2020, at various venues in Berlin.

'How do each of us bare ourselves to the world? 'The Bones of the World' is an attempt to hold on to the complicated beauty of life when the fire has erupted. Not an obsession with the ruins, but an attempt to be attentive to what is made with the rubble. A way of working with and remaining beside that which moves us now. As an exhibition it is a setting, an exercise in mutual exposure, a place to listen to the stories that shape us - stories we have shared with one another, and stories that have not yet been told. It is a space open to the diverse experiences that we bring with us, but also to those occurring around us, outside our comfort zones, at this very moment.

'Os Ossos do Mundo' [The Bones of the World] is also the title of a travelog written by the Brazilian artist Flávio de Carvalho (1899 -1973) during his time in Europe in the mid-1930s. Today it reads as a kind of reverse ethnography of the Old World. For us, 'The Bones of the World' is a point of departure, an initial motion, aware of the rawness of time and its broken promises. At the same time, it is a joyous acknowledgement of life occurring amidst, against, and despite the general states of brokenness all around us. From here, we move.' (María Berríos, Renata Cervetto, Lisette Lagnado, and Agustín Pérez Rubio).

The curators of the 11th Berlin Biennale envision the forthcoming edition as a series of lived experiences that evolve as a process. It begins with three sequential moments, 'exp. 1', 'exp. 2', and 'exp. 3', unfolding from September 2019 to May 2020, which attempt to learn from and build sustainable relations, not only with participating artists and projects, but as importantly with the city and people of Berlin. The starting point is the immediate surroundings of the ExRotaprint complex in the neighborhood of Wedding. Nothing is complete; things are expected to move and be transformed. In June 2020, the 11th Berlin Biennale will bring forth these experiences in different venues throughout the city.

With works and contributions by Marwa Arsanios, Felix Brüggemann, Flávio de Carvalho, Léo Corrêa, Die Remise (Ali Akyol, Jacqueline Aslan, Stefan Bast, Muriel Biedrzycki, Julia, Brunner, Fatma Cakmak, Stefan Endewardt, Tobi Euler, Melina Gerstemann, Ayşe Güleç, Juanita Kellner, Angelika Levi, Carmen Mörsch, Shanti Suki Osman, Ayse Preissing, Markus Schega, Miriam Schickler, Aylin Turgay, and pupils from the Nürtingen and Heinrich-Zille elementary schools, with Çiçek Bacık, Aïcha Diallo, Kotti-Shop, Annika Niemann), Feminist Health Care Research Group (Inga Zimprich/Julia Bonn), Andrés Fernández, Florian Gass, Till Gathmann, Mauricio Gatti, Eiko Grimberg, Sheroanawe Hakihiiwe, Âlut Kangermio, Mapa Teatro, Virginia de Medeiros, Marcelo Moreschi, Museo de la Solidaridad Salvador Allende, Mirja Reuter, Teatro da Vertigem, Teo, Cecilia Vicuña, Osías Yanov, and more.

The 11th Berlin Biennale space at ExRotaprint - a tenant-run project initiated by artists, bringing together work, art, and community - serves as a space for these diverse experiences to unfold, each including exhibitions, long-term artist projects and workshops, activations of artistic and pedagogical archives, performances, talks, poetry readings, artistic residencies, and other on-site interventions.

The visual identity of the 11th Berlin Biennale is being developed by Till Gathmann.

The Berlin Biennale for Contemporary Art is funded by the Kulturstiftung des Bundes (German Federal Cultural Foundation) and organized by KUNST-WERKE BERLIN e. V.

