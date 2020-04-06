BMW : 1Q Car Sales Plunged as Coronavirus Hurts Industry in China, Europe, US

By Olivia Bugault

The BMW Group said Monday that vehicle sales plunged in its first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic hit activity in China, Europe and the U.S.

Its car deliveries-which include premium BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles-dropped 21% to 477,111 in its first quarter, the group said. Sales at BMW brand fell 20% to 411,809 vehicles.

BMW AG had a good start to the year before the virus started to hurt its business, it said. "By February, the impact of the pandemic had already led to a significant decrease in sales in China," BMW said, adding that "by March, the effects of the pandemic were clearly visible in sales figures in Europe and the US." Currently, around 80% of all retail outlets are closed in Europe and 70% in the U.S. due to the virus, it said.

In China, the group is starting to see signs of recovery with new orders, said Pieter Nota, member of the management board of BMW AG and responsible for customer, brands and sales.

"We are reacting to the globally challenging sales situation caused by the corona pandemic and are flexibly adapting our production volume to demand," Mr. Nota said.

