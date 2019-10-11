Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  BMW AG    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BMW : #24 BMW M8 GTE will start the IMSA finale from second row on the grid – Eng comes third in qualifying.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 06:11pm EDT

Road Atlanta. The stage is set for a gripping finale of the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Road Atlanta (USA). In GTLM qualifying, Philipp Eng (AUT) recorded the third-fastest lap time at the wheel of the #24 BMW M8 GTE of 1:15.784 minutes. The gap to the Ferrari on pole position was 0.145 seconds. Colton Herta (USA) had to make do with a time of 1:16.327 minutes and ninth on the grid.

Eng will share driving duties with John Edwards (USA) and Jesse Krohn (FIN) over the course of the 10-hour Petit Le Mans on Saturday. In the second car, Herta will alternate in the cockpit with Connor De Phillippi (USA) and Tom Blomqvist (GBR).

Philipp Eng (#24 BMW M8 GTE, third place): 'First of all a big thank you goes to the team. I'm the supporting driver here, and still they allowed me to qualify the car. I really appreciate that. It felt great to be out there without any traffic. The balance of the car was just great. We have done a good job in improving the car from first free practice to now. I just want to win this race. The same goes for my team-mates. We are really fired up for the race.'

Colton Herta (#25 BMW M8 GTE, ninth place): 'I was elected to do my first qualifying session in IMSA competition but I just didn't get the most out of the car. On my first push lap I made a mistake. Then it was very difficult to get the right temperature into the tyres. I think for the race we have a really good car though.'

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 22:10:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BMW AG
06:11pBMW : #24 BMW M8 GTE will start the IMSA finale from second row on the grid &nda..
PU
12:39pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW recalls 250,000 vehicles to fix blind setting on ..
AQ
10:24aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Plane hits car in emergency landing on road; no major..
AQ
10:09aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW's 1 and 3 get five stars; Peugeot and Jeep follow..
AQ
03:21aBMW : sales growth increases further in September
PU
10/10GREAT WALL MOTOR : BMW bets on doubling of luxury car sales to boost margins
RE
10/09BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW recalls cars, SUVs to fix backup camera display p..
AQ
10/09BMW : Team RLL aims to end the IMSA season on a high at Petit Le Mans.
PU
10/09BMW - A PRESTIGIOUS PARTNERSHIP : Growing from strength to strength
AQ
10/09BMW : New BMW Motorrad trade fair experience at EICMA 2019.
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 98 851 M
EBIT 2019 7 364 M
Net income 2019 5 242 M
Finance 2019 16 265 M
Yield 2019 4,71%
P/E ratio 2019 8,17x
P/E ratio 2020 6,81x
EV / Sales2019 0,26x
EV / Sales2020 0,25x
Capitalization 41 829 M
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 72,45  €
Last Close Price 64,87  €
Spread / Highest target 81,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMW AG-10.57%44 940
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION15.02%183 669
VOLKSWAGEN AG10.81%84 905
DAIMLER AG-0.81%53 633
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY3.62%49 485
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-1.25%45 092
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group