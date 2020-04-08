BMW : Begins Producing Face Masks

By Jessica Sier



BMW AG will begin producing ventilation masks to protect staff and the public from the spread of the coronavirus, said the company on Wednesday.

The German car manufacturer plans to produce several hundred thousand masks per day and has handed over 2 million medical-grade gloves and 50,000 masks to the Bavarian state government.

The company will also donate one million medical-grade masks in the next two to three weeks, BMW said in a statement.

Due to the continuing pandemic, BMW said earlier this week that it would extend its production suspension at its main plants by another two weeks until April 30. The extension applies to plants in Europe, South Africa, the U.S. and Mexico, as well as BMW's motorcycle plant in Germany.

