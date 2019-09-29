Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  BMW AG    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BMW : Difficult Sunday for the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team at Magny-Cours.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2019 | 11:28am EDT

Magny-Cours. Following the podium finish for Tom Sykes (GBR) on Saturday, the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team endured a difficult Sunday at Magny-Cours (FRA). Sykes finished eighth on his BMW S 1000 RR in both the Superpole Race and the second main race. Team-mate Markus Reiterberger (GER) came home 17th and 15th. Magny-Cours was the venue for round eleven of this season's FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK).

Sykes started the morning's Superpole race from sixth place. As in the opening race on Saturday, he soon worked his way into fourth place. This time, however, he was unable to mix it with the front-runners and eventually had to settle for eighth place. Consequently, Sykes started the second main race on Saturday afternoon from eighth place. He initially climbed to sixth place, but then dropped back through the field over the course of the race, eventually crossing the finish line eighth after 21 laps of racing. Reiterberger started the Superpole race and race two from 19th place. He was 17th in the morning, before finishing 15th to score one point in the afternoon race.

The BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team now travels to San Juan in Argentina, where the penultimate round of the season will take place in two weeks' time (11th to 13th October). The finale will be held in Qatar at the end of October.

Quotes after race two at Magny-Cours.

Marc Bongers, BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director: 'Sunday was disappointing for us. The set-up changes we tried out in the warm-up did not have the desired effect for Tom. We were unable to back up the performance we showed on Saturday. The track temperatures were significantly higher, even in the earlier Superpole race. After a strong start, we fell back through the field. We also started strongly in race two, but then lost roughly a second per lap to our rivals, which meant we had no chance of challenging for a spot on the podium. We are lacking mechanical grip when accelerating in the lean position. This becomes all the more important as soon as the track temperature starts to rise. We must now see whether we can react in time for the next races, in order to learn as much as possible and to end the season strongly.'

Shaun Muir, Team Principal BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team: 'The Superpole race was quite difficult for all of us. Tom struggled a bit on the faster parts of the circuit. He settled into a position we had to be happy with although it was a bit disappointing after yesterday. Markus really struggled and overall it has been a difficult event for him. In the main race, Tom got a really good start and was with the front guys but sadly he could not find the confidence and performance he had yesterday. He was a second per lap slower and finished way off the top-3 or top-4. The whole team needs to have a look at the data and the information and try to understand why this happened. After such a great Saturday it was disappointing to take a step backwards and we need to try to rectify this for Argentina.'

Tom Sykes: 'I am obviously a bit disappointed with today but we were struggling in certain areas with the bike and I really tried to ride around some of the issues. But we certainly made some progress in terms of a couple of things and feel quite confident in some areas and just need to work again now on another part of the chassis to enable us to be stronger over the distance. So it was a slightly disappointing day given the result on paper but also a day where we got a lot of information so hopefully we can build on this and move forward. There are a couple of difficult rounds coming up for us but we keep our head down, keep trying to progress and just keep the information coming before we go into the winter break.'

Markus Reiterberger: 'The weekend was really tough. I think that our results do not show our potential and are for sure not where we want to be - neither me nor the team. We need to find a solution to improve my feeling for the bike so I can ride faster. I want to reach the top ten - that is my goal for the final two rounds of the season. I want to thank the entire team for their hard work and sorry for the bad results.'

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 29 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 15:27:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BMW AG
11:28aBMW : Difficult Sunday for the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team at Magny-Cours.
PU
09/28BMW : Podium for Tom Sykes and the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team at Magny-Cours.
PU
09/28Auto Makers Set to Sit Down With Antitrust Officials -- WSJ
DJ
09/27DAIMLER : Car2go to Exit Some North American Markets
DJ
09/27Auto Makers Set to Meet With Justice Department on Antitrust Probe
DJ
09/27GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : ArcelorMittal, Airbus, Vestas, ENI
09/27BMW not interested in settling EU cartel investigations - WirtschaftsWoche
RE
09/27BMW NOT INTERESTED IN SETTLING EU CA : WirtschaftsWoche
RE
09/26BMW : The new BMW 3 Series blazes a trail for design and connectivity.
PU
09/26Jaguar Land Rover to stop output at UK factories for a week due to Brexit
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 98 725 M
EBIT 2019 7 345 M
Net income 2019 5 200 M
Finance 2019 15 750 M
Yield 2019 4,77%
P/E ratio 2019 8,11x
P/E ratio 2020 6,75x
EV / Sales2019 0,26x
EV / Sales2020 0,27x
Capitalization 41 318 M
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 72,56  €
Last Close Price 64,00  €
Spread / Highest target 84,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMW AG-9.63%45 236
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP19.24%190 048
VOLKSWAGEN AG11.50%85 643
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY11.87%53 426
DAIMLER AG-1.15%53 152
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD1.43%46 227
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group