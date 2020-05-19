Log in
BMW : Dividend Announcement, 15 May 2020

05/19/2020 | 10:23am EDT

Convenience Translation of Publication in the Federal Gazette of 15 May 2020

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Munich.

Dividend Announcement.

ISIN DE0005190003 / WKN 519000 (common stock) and

ISIN DE0005190037 / WKN 519003 (non-voting preferred stock)

On 14 May 2020, the 100thAnnual General Meeting resolved to utilise the unappropriated profit for the financial year 2019 amounting to EUR 1,646,417,589.64 as follows:

Payment of a dividend of EUR 2.52 per share

of non-voting preferred stock, each with a par value of EUR 1,

on the preferred stock entitled to receive a dividend

(56,122,857 shares of preferred stock), amounting to:

EUR 141,429,599.64

Payment of a dividend of EUR 2.50 per share of common stock,

each with a par value of EUR 1, on the common stock entitled to

receive a dividend (601,995,196 shares of common stock),

amounting to:

EUR 1,504,987,990.00

Unappropriated profit available for distribution

EUR 1,646,417,589.64

The dividend falls due for payment on the third business day following the Annual General Meeting (§ 58 (4) sentence 2 of the German Stock Corporation Act). Payment is scheduled for 19 May 2020. As of this date, the dividend will be paid out by the depositary banks via Clearstream Banking AG, generally after deduction of 25 % capital gains tax and 5.5 % solidarity surcharge on the capital gains tax (a total of 26.375 %) and, if applicable, church tax on the capital gains tax.

The deduction of capital gains tax and of solidarity surcharge does not apply to shareholders based in Germany who have submitted to their custodian bank a non-assessment certificate ("Nicht-Veranlagungsbescheinigung") from their local tax office. The same applies in whole or in part to domestic shareholders who have submitted an exemption order ("Freistellungsauftrag") to their custodian bank, insofar as the exemption volume has not been exhausted by other income from capital assets.

For shareholders based outside of Germany, the withheld capital gains tax including the solidarity surcharge may be reduced in accordance with existing agreements on the avoidance of double taxation between the Federal Republic of Germany and the country concerned.

Munich, May 2020

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

The Board of Management

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 14:22:06 UTC
