BMW AG

(BMW)
BMW : Fourth Quarter Earnings and Revenue Rise

03/12/2020 | 11:31am EDT

By Kim Richters

German car maker BMW AG on Thursday reported a rise in fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

Earnings before interest and taxes in the quarter rose to 2.33 billion euros ($2.63 billion) from EUR1.77 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The company's aftertax profit was EUR1.41 billion, up from EUR1.32 billion.

Quarterly revenue for the group increased to EUR29.37 billion from EUR24.48 billion.

Its EBIT margin in the automotive segment rose to 6.8% in the quarter, from 6.3% the same period a year earlier.

As for the full year 2019, the company saw revenue of EUR104.21 billion, EBIT of EUR7.41 billion and aftertax profit of EUR5.02 billion.

The full-year EBIT margin for the automotive segment dropped to 4.9% from 7.2% in 2018. The decline was mainly due to a EUR1.4 billion provision in the first quarter of the year, BMW said, adding that the EBIT margin was 6.4% without it.

The company proposed a 2019 dividend of EUR2.50 per share of common stock and EUR2.52 per share of preferred stock.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 101 B
EBIT 2019 7 431 M
Net income 2019 5 113 M
Finance 2019 15 896 M
Yield 2019 5,57%
P/E ratio 2019 6,52x
P/E ratio 2020 5,35x
EV / Sales2019 0,17x
EV / Sales2020 0,16x
Capitalization 32 803 M
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 76,65  €
Last Close Price 50,65  €
Spread / Highest target 133%
Spread / Average Target 51,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMW AG-30.75%36 970
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.43%171 983
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.88%76 032
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-0.97%41 433
DAIMLER AG-37.36%37 287
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-28.96%37 154
