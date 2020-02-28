BMW : Geneva Car Show Is Canceled, So BMW Takes Its Show Online

By William Boston

BERLIN - The Geneva Motor Show was canceled, but that's not stopping some auto makers from showing off their latest cars and futuristic concept vehicles.

BMW AG, the German luxury car maker, had planned to launch a new electric vehicle, the i4, at next week's show, the 90th anniversary of the Geneva Motor Show. Shortly after the cancellation was announced, BMW changed gears and decided to put the presentations it had planned for Geneva online in a virtual news conference.

BMW CEO Oliver Zipse will make the presentation at the time originally scheduled for the news conference in Geneva--8:15 a.m. local time on March 3--viewable in a live stream over the internet.

"Of course we understand the decision, but we also regret that the show can not take place as usual," BMW said in a statement.

