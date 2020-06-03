BMW : German carmakers become more upbeat about exports, production - Ifo

Log in
06/03/2020 | 01:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Germany

German carmakers became more optimistic about their prospects for production and exports in May, a survey by the Ifo economic institute showed on Wednesday, a ray of hope for the sector that has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The index for export expectations rose to -9.8 from -65.3 in April while the index for production expectations increased to 22.7 from -41.5.

But Ifo warned that the sector remained pessimistic overall, with carmakers feeling more downbeat about the current business conditions than they did during the 2009 global financial crisis.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Thomas Seythal)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 5.23% 55.35 Delayed Quote.-24.32%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 5.74% 140.1 Delayed Quote.-20.51%
Financials
Sales 2020 94 485 M 106 B 106 B
Net income 2020 2 311 M 2 590 M 2 590 M
Net cash 2020 15 012 M 16 825 M 16 825 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
Yield 2020 1,99%
Capitalization 35 819 M 40 066 M 40 143 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 133 778
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 60,82 €
Last Close Price 55,35 €
Spread / Highest target 117%
Spread / Average Target 9,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMW AG-24.32%40 066
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-12.19%172 721
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.51%77 159
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-8.86%44 833
DAIMLER AG-27.16%39 736
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-25.11%38 553
