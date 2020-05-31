Log in
BMW AG    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BMW : German ministry proposes 5 billion euro car bonus scheme - sources

05/31/2020 | 01:29pm EDT
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) near Frankfurt

By Markus Wacket

Germany's Ministry of Economics has proposed a 5 billion euro (4.5 billion pounds) buyer bonus scheme as part of an impending stimulus package in an effort to boost car sales, two people close to the matter said on Sunday.

Global car sales have slumped as production lines and showrooms shut in response to the coronavirus pandemic and a business sentiment survey by the Ifo institute this month showed the German auto sector at its lowest ebb since 1991.

The heads of the co-governing Social Democrats (SPD) and Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) are expected to present the overall stimulus package on Tuesday, which could total up to 80 billion euros, according to one media report.

The economy ministry's proposal is for purchase premiums to be paid to buyers of electric vehicles and conventionally powered cars worth less than 77,350 euros each, with the scheme expiring at the end of the year, the sources said.

The ministry declined to comment.

The plans foresee a basic premium of 2,500 euros per car, which would be topped up by 500 euros for fuel-efficient vehicles. Existing incentive programmes would be increased by 1,500 euros for electric cars and 750 euros for hybrids.

A slew of policymakers and industry groups have spoken out against premiums for car purchases, arguing that the stimulus programme should adhere to climate change policies and not favour a single industry.

(Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by David Goodman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -2.59% 52.6 Delayed Quote.-28.08%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -3.44% 132.5 Delayed Quote.-24.82%
Financials
Sales 2020 94 485 M 105 B 105 B
Net income 2020 2 311 M 2 567 M 2 567 M
Net cash 2020 15 012 M 16 674 M 16 674 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
Yield 2020 2,09%
Capitalization 34 026 M 37 828 M 37 793 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 133 778
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 60,66 €
Last Close Price 52,60 €
Spread / Highest target 128%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMW AG-28.08%37 828
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-12.43%173 495
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.82%77 091
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-10.16%44 632
DAIMLER AG-32.39%39 701
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-29.29%37 036
