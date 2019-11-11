BMW : Jaguar's Owner Seeks Partnerships With Geely, BMW -Bloomberg

--Tata Group, the owner of Jaguar Land Rover, has sought partnerships with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW.XE) after the Indian conglomerate said finding partners for JLR could help share the burden of investing in electric vehicles, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.

--While Tata may still approach other potential partners, Geely has denied any talks with Tata or JLR, and BMW declined to offer comments to Bloomberg, according to the report.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/2Q95YAs

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com