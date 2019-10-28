Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  BMW AG    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BMW Ladies Championship 2019: Hana Jang wins prestigious tournament in South Korea after thrilling play-off.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 05:27am EDT
  • Home victory for Hana Jang: the South Korean golfer wins the only LPGA Tour tournament to take place in her home country on the third extra hole.
  • The victor is rewarded with 300,000 US dollars, out of a total prize fund of two million US dollars.
  • 70,394 spectators attend the premium event at the LPGA International Busan.
  • Kristen Gillman (USA) hits a hole-in-one to win a BMW 7 Series.

Busan. A birdie at the third extra hole saw South Korea's Hana Jang start the celebrations by claiming a home win in the BMW Ladies Championship at the LPGA International Busan. The 27-year-old had 269 strokes (-19) on her scorecard after four rounds, which put her level with Danielle Kang (USA). Jang took home a total of 300,000 US dollars in prize money for her fifth title on the LPGA Tour. Kristen Gillman produced the shot of the tournament. The American golfer hit a hole-in-one on the second round to win one of three BMW Hole-in-One Awards, a BMW 7Series Sedan.

'Congratulations on Hana Jang's winning at the only one LPGA tournament in Korea,' said Dr. Wolfgang Hacker, Head of Brand Management of BMW Group Korea. 'I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to the galleries for their big support and applause for coming to the BMW Ladies Championship. BMW will continue to invest and contribute to the development of the Korean golf sports industry.'

Jang (-7) and Kang (-8) produced by far the best performances on the final day and both deserved to reach the play-off. They both recorded par twice on the 18th before heading the third extra hole, the 10th. Kang scored par once again, while her South Korean opponent went one better, securing the greatest success of her career to date with a birdie.

Kristen Gillman provoked wild celebrations during the second round. The 13th hole (par 3) certainly proved to be a lucky one for the US golfer, who is playing her first season on the LPGA Tour. The 22-year-old chalked up a hole-in-one from 164 metres with a 4-hybrid to win a BMW 7er Series Sedan.

'It was nice to finally have my first hole-in-one because it's kind of been a running joke between me and my friends that I've holed out a lot of shots on par 4s and par 5s but never on a par 3,' Gillman said. 'I didn't even look at the BMW 7 Series because I didn't even know I made a hole-in-one. When I asked my caddie, he said: 'It's the nicest one. That's the one you want.''

However, no-one else claimed the two other BMW Hole-in-One-Awards, a BMW 8 series (hole 6) and the new BMW X7 (hole 16).

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 09:26:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BMW AG
05:27aBMW LADIES CHAMPIONSHIP 2019 : Hana Jang wins prestigious tournament in South Ko..
PU
10/27BMW : Motorsport News - Issue 39/2019.
PU
10/27Former foreign minister Gabriel to head German auto lobby - paper
RE
10/26BMW : Strong debut season for the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team comes to a difficul..
PU
10/25BMW : Motorrad WorldSBK Team experiences a Friday with highs and lows in the Qat..
PU
10/25BMW : CEO says trade war could cost U.S. jobs
RE
10/25BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Group as official partner of Art D'Égypte in Cair..
AQ
10/25BMW : official partner of Art D'Égypte in Cairo. Third edition explores “R..
PU
10/24BMW LADIES CHAMPIONSHIP 2019 : In full throttle to successfully host the premium..
PU
10/24BMW : Registration for the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2020 opened.
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 98 800 M
EBIT 2019 7 234 M
Net income 2019 5 240 M
Finance 2019 15 571 M
Yield 2019 4,39%
P/E ratio 2019 8,75x
P/E ratio 2020 7,32x
EV / Sales2019 0,30x
EV / Sales2020 0,28x
Capitalization 44 951 M
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 72,50  €
Last Close Price 69,43  €
Spread / Highest target 70,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMW AG-1.80%49 602
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION21.07%192 135
VOLKSWAGEN AG24.07%96 362
DAIMLER AG15.18%61 802
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY9.84%51 141
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.4.48%47 414
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group