BMW AG    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
News 
News

BMW : Members of the Supervisory Board, 15 May 2020

05/20/2020 | 03:34am EDT

Convenience translation of publication in the Federal Gazette of 15 May 2020

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Munich.

Notification of the members of the Supervisory Board.

The Supervisory Board of the Company consists of the following members: Dr.-Ing.Dr.-Ing. E.h. Norbert Reithofer

Manfred Schoch

Stefan Quandt

Stefan Schmid

Dr. Karl-Ludwig Kley Christiane Benner Dr. Kurt Bock

Verena zu Dohna-JaegerDr.-Ing. Heinrich Hiesinger Prof. Dr. Reinhard Hüttl Susanne Klatten

Horst Lischka

Willibald Löw

Simone Menne

Dr. Dominique Mohabeer Brigitte Rödig

Anke Schäferkordt Dr. Vishal Sikka Dr. Thomas Wittig Werner Zierer

Munich, May 2020

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

The Board of Management

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 07:33:12 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 104 B
EBIT 2020 3 756 M
Net income 2020 2 395 M
Finance 2020 13 682 M
Yield 2020 2,33%
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
P/E ratio 2021 7,23x
EV / Sales2020 0,18x
EV / Sales2021 0,18x
Capitalization 32 428 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 61,03 €
Last Close Price 50,05 €
Spread / Highest target 140%
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMW AG-31.57%35 448
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-16.63%164 801
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.95%74 457
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-16.78%41 253
DAIMLER AG-37.20%36 260
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-32.54%35 333
