BMW : Members of the Supervisory Board, 15 May 2020

Convenience translation of publication in the Federal Gazette of 15 May 2020

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Munich.

Notification of the members of the Supervisory Board.

The Supervisory Board of the Company consists of the following members: Dr.-Ing.Dr.-Ing. E.h. Norbert Reithofer

Manfred Schoch

Stefan Quandt

Stefan Schmid

Dr. Karl-Ludwig Kley Christiane Benner Dr. Kurt Bock

Verena zu Dohna-JaegerDr.-Ing. Heinrich Hiesinger Prof. Dr. Reinhard Hüttl Susanne Klatten

Horst Lischka

Willibald Löw

Simone Menne

Dr. Dominique Mohabeer Brigitte Rödig

Anke Schäferkordt Dr. Vishal Sikka Dr. Thomas Wittig Werner Zierer

Munich, May 2020

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

The Board of Management