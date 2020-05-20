BMW : Members of the Supervisory Board, 15 May 2020

Convenience translation of publication in the Federal Gazette of 15 May 2020
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Munich.
Notification of the members of the Supervisory Board.
The Supervisory Board of the Company consists of the following members: Dr.-Ing.Dr.-Ing. E.h. Norbert Reithofer
Manfred Schoch
Stefan Quandt
Stefan Schmid
Dr. Karl-Ludwig Kley Christiane Benner Dr. Kurt Bock
Verena zu Dohna-JaegerDr.-Ing. Heinrich Hiesinger Prof. Dr. Reinhard Hüttl Susanne Klatten
Horst Lischka
Willibald Löw
Simone Menne
Dr. Dominique Mohabeer Brigitte Rödig
Anke Schäferkordt Dr. Vishal Sikka Dr. Thomas Wittig Werner Zierer
Munich, May 2020
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
The Board of Management
Disclaimer
BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 07:33:12 UTC