BMW : Milagros Caiña-Andree will not seek a further term of office as Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG

Munich. Milagros Caiña-Andree gave notice to the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BMW AG that for personal reasons she will not seek a further term of office as Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Human Resources and Labour Relation.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr Norbert Reithofer, has respect and understanding for her decision.

