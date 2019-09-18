Log in
BMW AG

(BMW)
BMW : Milagros Caiña-Andree will not seek a further term of office as Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG

09/18/2019

Munich. Milagros Caiña-Andree gave notice to the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BMW AG that for personal reasons she will not seek a further term of office as Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Human Resources and Labour Relation.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr Norbert Reithofer, has respect and understanding for her decision.

For queries, please contact:

Corporate Communications

Max-Morten Borgmann, Corporate Communications

Telephone: +49 89 382-24118, Max-Morten.Borgmann@bmwgroup.com

Mathias Schmidt, Head of Corporate and Culture Communications

Telephone: +49 89 382-24544, Mathias.M.Schmidt@bmwgroup.com

Internet: www.press.bmwgroup.com

E-mail: presse@bmwgroup.com

The BMW Group

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world's leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises 31 production and assembly facilities in 15 countries; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2018, the BMW Group sold over 2,490,000 passenger vehicles and more than 165,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2018 was € 9.815 billion on revenues amounting to € 97.480 billion. As of 31 December 2018, the BMW Group had a workforce of 134,682 employees.

The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company has therefore established ecological and social sustainability throughout the value chain, comprehensive product responsibility and a clear commitment to conserving resources as an integral part of its strategy.

www.bmwgroup.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BMWGroup

Twitter: http://twitter.com/BMWGroup

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/BMWGroupView

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwgroup

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bmwgroup/

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 13:16:03 UTC
