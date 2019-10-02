BMW : More dynamic performance and individuality for BMW X6 and BMW X7 as well as BMW X5 M and X6 M.

Munich. From November the third generation of the BMW X6 (combined fuel consumption: 10.7-6.1 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 243-172 g/km*) will enrich the segment of Sports Activity Coupés (SAC) with its extroverted looks, outstanding performance and provocative design. Only a few months later, the new BMW X5 M (fuel consumption combined: 13.0-12.8 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 296-291 g/km*) and the new BMW X6 M (combined fuel consumption: 12.7-12.5 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 289-284 g/km*) will set new standards in the high performance SAV/SAC segment from spring 2020. Powered by potent 4.4 litre V8 petrol engines with BMW M TwinPower Turbo Technology and 441 kW/600 hp and 460 kW/625 hp in the respective Competition variants, the new M models stand for thrilling driving dynamics. A wide range of M Performance Parts for enhancing the sporty character and customising the visual appeal even further will be available for this trio of luxurious power models as well as for the BMW X7 (fuel consumption combined: 11.1-6.5 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 252-171 g/km*).

These high-grade accessories developed by BMW M GmbH, are the result of extensive motorsport expertise gained on the world's racetracks. All components are perfectly matched to the specific characters of the BMW X6, BMW X7 as well as BMW X6 M and BMW X5 M. With these parts customers can further enhance the visual appeal and sporty characteristics of their car and customise it according to their personal tastes. The M Performance Parts do not only affect the car's looks of course. They also meet the highest functional requirements with regard to lightweight construction and aerodynamics.

Exterior: Carbon fibre for striking looks and improved aerodynamics.

The athletic character of the BMW X6 and X6 M as well as BMW X5 M can be impressively enhanced with a large number of M Performance Exterior Carbon Fibre components. Manufactured by hand and sealed with a clear finish, the components are given a high-gloss polish for an impressive depth effect. The honeycomb structure, which is so characteristic for this material, makes these carbon-fibre reinforced plastic components so thrilling to look at. The carbon fibre M Performance ornamental grille for the radiator grille and the carbon fibre M Performance side sill inserts as well as the carbon fibre rear diffuser, which will be available shortly afterwards, give the car purebred racing flair. The diffuser also optimises the air stream at the rear of the car together with the M Performance high-gloss black rear fins and the M Performance high-gloss black roof edge spoiler for the BMW X5 M. These parts also positively affect directional stability and straight-running capability.

M Performance Frozen Black Wrapping is another visual highlight for the BMW X6. This consists of a matt black and grey strip with M Performance inscription, which stretches along the side of the car and effectively emphasises the design features of the SAC. The perfectly matching front high-gloss black wrapping upgrades the front of the BMW X6 while the high-gloss black model inscription enhances the rear looks of the BMW X7. The M Performance carbon fibre exterior mirror caps add another stylish and sporty touch to the striking looks of the BMW X7.

Sports brake system and wheel sets for improved handling.

The M Performance brake system installed in the BMW X5 M and BMW X6 M as standard is optionally available for the BMW X6. Thanks to its larger, inner-vented and perforated lightweight construction brake discs, it offers further improved braking response, optimised deceleration even under extreme conditions as well as maximum resilience. The brake calipers finished in red are also a visual highlight which stand out especially in combination with open wheel designs, For all four models a number of these are available in sizes ranging up to 22 inches for summer wheel sets and up to 21 inches for winter wheel sets.

The 22 inch M Performance light alloy wheel Star Spoke Styling 749 M, available in either burnished Jet Black and matt black for the BMW X6 for example, combines physical lightness with extraordinary design and sporty performance. Thanks to a special manufacturing process, the wheel weighs approximately one kilogram less than a comparable cast wheel. This optimises steering behaviour and improves driving dynamics overall. The weight-optimised 22 inch M Performance matt/burnished Jet Black forged wheel Y-Spoke Styling 785 M for the BMW X7 in extravagant bicolor look also emphasises the luxurious character of the vehicle. The M Performance light alloy wheel Double Spoke Styling 809 M with mixed tyres (front: 295/35 ZR21 107Y XL; rear: 315/30 ZR22 107Y XL) for BMW X5 M, BMW X6 M and its Competition models in matt Jet Black with colour M Performance print on the other hand radiate unfiltered motorsport ambience.

High performance atmosphere in the luxurious interior.

The already striking motorsport character of the BMW X5 M and BMW X6 M and the respective Competition models can be enhanced even further. With the M Performance steering wheel the driver has a perfect grip on the action even under dynamic driving conditions. This is due to the extremely high-grip alcantara handling area with large thumbrests and special underlining for excellent stability and a direct steering feel. In addition to standard details such as the red centre marking and the silver-grey, hand-sewn cross-stitch, the M Performance steering wheel is also available with M Performance steering wheel trim in carbon fibre with M Performance inscription and alcantara insert. To match this, the shift paddles can also be selected in an M Performance finish featuring carbon fabric instead of the standard chrome surface. For example there are the M Performance floor mats with M Performance inscription, a pennant in the hallmark M colours and a surround in leather look including decorative seam in contrasting colours. A very stylish motorsport-inspired extra for the BMW X6 and BMW X7, which is standard in the BMW X5 M and BMW X6 M, are the optionally available set of stainless steel pedal rests and the stainless steel footrest.

Experience the M Performance spirit even when the car is stationary.

The four BMW X models radiate the thrill of motorsport and of M Performance in particular even at a standstill. For example the M Performance slide set for the BMW LED door projectors is a very eye-catching option. When the doors are opened, it projects the BMW M logo or other M Performance motifs onto the asphalt. The M Performance key holder made of high-quality alcantara with carbon fibre insert makes the look and feel of the the M performance idea come alive. Thanks to internal hex screw in M Light Blue, the car key is firmly connected to the holder and therefore effectively protected from being scratched or damaged. The M Performance tyre bags made of high-quality and resilient plastic protect wheels sized up to 22 inches. They not only make storing and transporting the wheels a clean and safe affair, but also bring a racing feel to your garage thanks to their distinctive M Performance design. And each bag is clearly marked so allocating tyres is easy.