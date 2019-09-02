BMW Motorrad Motorsport News: One-two result for the BMW S 1000 RR in Brazil.

SuperBike Brasil: One-two result for the BMW S 1000 RR at Curitiba.

After seven weeks off, the SuperBike Brasil (BR SBK) held its fifth round of the 2019 season at Curitiba (BRA). BMW racers secured a one-two race result for the BMW S 1000 RR. On a wet track, Danilo Lewis (BRA) dominated on his Tecfil Havoline Racing RR and claimed his first win of the season. Seasoned rider Alex Barros (BRA / Alex Barros Racing) crossed the finish line in second place which also saw Barros take the lead in the championship standings.

Spanish Superbike Championship: Podium for Carmelo Morales.

The Spanish Superbike Championship (ESBK) held its fifth round of the 2019 season at Albacete (ESP) at the weekend. Carmelo Morales (ESP) and the BMW easyRace Team claimed another podium. Morales initially dropped down the field at the start of the race , but worked his way back up into the leading pack on his BMW S 1000 RR and ended up crossing the finish line in third place, just 0.767 seconds behind the winner. Christopher Gobbi (ITA / Xctech) also claimed a top-ten position with his RR in tenth place.

South African Superbike Championship: Lance Isaacs on the podium twice.

The South African Superbike Championship (RSA SBK) headed to East London (RSA) for its fifth race event of the season. Strong winds posed a great challenge for the riders and teams on race day, but BMW racer Lance Isaacs (RSA) from the LIR / Supabets Gaming Group team continued his streak and finished on the podium in both races again. In the first race he finished in second place with his BMW S 1000 RR; he then finished third in race two.

All Japan Road Race Championship: Sixth round of the season at Okayama.

Okayama, Japan, hosted the sixth round of the 2019 season of the All Japan Road Race Championship (JP SBK). In the Superbike class race, BMW rider Hoshino Tomoya (JPN / TONE RT SYNCEDGE 4413) finished in 24th place.