BMW Motorrad Motorsport News: Season finale in BSB, two podium finishes for Alex Barros in Brazil.

British Superbike Championship: Grand finale at Brands Hatch.

The 2019 season of the British Superbike Championship (BSB) drew to a close with the grand finale on the Grand Prix Circuit at Brands Hatch (GBR). The final weekend featured three races and BMW S 1000 RR riders again enjoyed good results. Christian Iddon (GBR) was in contention for a spot on the podium on his Tyco BMW Motorrad RR in all three races. He came home fourth in race one, just 0.778 seconds behind third-placed Scott Redding (GBR / Ducati), who went on to take the title. Iddon then finished fifth in race two and fourth again in the third and final race. Peter Hickman (GBR) was seventh, eighth and fifth on the Smiths Racing RR. Taylor Mackenzie (GBR / Tyco BMW Motorrad), who has made the step up from Superstock to the Superbike class, finished tenth in the first two races and eleventh in race three. Alex Olsen (GBR / Smiths Racing), who has also recently moved from Superstock to Superbike, ended the weekend with three 13th places to his name.

The best-placed BMW racer in the final Riders' Championship is Hickman, who had qualified for one of the coveted places in the title Showdown. Hickman eventually ended the season in sixth place. Iddon secured seventh place overall at the finale, making him the 'Rider's Cup Champion' - the title for the best-placed rider outside the Showdown.

In the Superstock race, Daniel Cooper (GBR / Impcross Engineering Racing) was the best-placed BMW racer in ninth. Michael Rutter (GBR / Bathams Racing) came home twelfth. Andrew Reid (GBR / Tyco BMW Motorrad) and Rob McNealy (GBR / McNealy Brown) also picked up points in 13th and 14th place respectively. As the title race had already been decided, Taylor Mackenzie did not compete in the Superstock race this time, instead opting to focus on the Superbike class. Despite that, he still finished runner-up in the final Riders' Championship. Alex Olsen, who also decided not to compete in the Superstock race, ended the season in fifth place, making him the second-best BMW racer in the championship.

SuperBike Brazil: Two podiums for Alex Barros at Goiânia.

Alex Barros (BRA) continues to guarantee podiums in SuperBike Brazil (BR SBK). Last weekend, Goiânia (BRA) hosted the seventh of this season's nine events, and Barros finished on the podium in both races on his BMW S 1000 RR, run by Alex Barros Racing. The experienced rider came home third in the opening race and was runner-up in race two.