BMW : Motorrad World Endurance Team completes two-day test with the BMW S 1000 RR in Le Castellet.

Le Castellet. The BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team is preparing for their maiden season in the FIM Endurance World Championship (FIM EWC). Ahead of the 2019/20 season opener, the team took part in the official pre-test in Le Castellet (FRA) on Tuesday and Wednesday with riders Kenny Foray (FRA), Julian Puffe (GER) and Ilya Mikhalchik (UKR). The first race will take place in the same location; the Bol d'Or on 21st/22nd September.

With the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, BMW Motorrad Motorsport is expanding their works involvement with the new BMW S 1000 RR to include the FIM EWC. The team has developed an endurance version of the RR, which is based on the Superbike that competes in the FIM World Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK). At the two-day test in the South of France, development of the endurance bike continued.

Quotes after the test at Le Castellet.

Werner Daemen, Team Manager BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team: 'The test went very well. We had two minor falls on the second day but these things can happen. Overall, we were able to test a lot of things here at Le Castellet, and all riders were pretty fast. We are happy and I think that we are well prepared for the race.'

Kenny Foray: 'It was a really good test for us. The bike was performing well from the word go. My team-mates and me completed many, many laps with the two test bikes. We also tried many different things and were able to find a good base set-up. I am very happy with these two days of testing. I'm really looking forward to the race at the Bol d'Or because I'm sure that we can do something really good.'

Julian Puffe: 'These two days of testing were really good. It was the first encounter of the team, the bike and the tyres. And I have to say: the team works perfectly together. At the beginning, the bike was of course very different for me compared to the bike I ride in the IDM but step by step I got used to everything. There are for sure some things I still have to adapt but I'm really happy with how the test went. Everything is still new but after this positive first shakedown, I'm already looking forward to the race in two weeks' time.'

Ilya Mikhalchik: 'It was a really positive test. We have completed a lot of laps and tested everything. The two test bikes had different set-ups we worked with to step by step increase the confidence. We also did a race simulation during which I set my fastest lap time on used tyres. This makes me confident for the race in two weeks' time. But overall we did not focus on lap times but more on the race pace. They way the team works together is really great. Everything went perfectly well and I think that we are ready for the first race.'