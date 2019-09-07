Log in
BMW : Motorrad WorldSBK Team and Tom Sykes to race together also in 2020.

09/07/2019 | 08:17am EDT

Munich. The BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team and Tom Sykes (GBR) will continue their successful cooperation in the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) in the coming 2020 season. Sykes will go in pursuit of top results on the BMW S 1000 RR for the second year in a row. His new team-mate will be Eugene Laverty (GBR).

The BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team entered WorldSBK in 2019. Armed with the new RR, which was presented to the international public in November 2018 and prepared for its outings in WorldSBK during the short time available over the winter break, the team has made gradual progress throughout its debut season. Sykes has already featured on the podium in Misano (ITA), Donington Park (GBR) and Laguna Seca (USA).

Quotes.

Marc Bongers, BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director: 'Continuity and stability are critical factors for the success of a project. Tom Sykes has consistently moved in a forward direction with the new BMW S 1000 RR. This is the fruit of harmonious collaboration. Which is why we are delighted to be continuing this shared journey in the upcoming season.'

Shaun Muir, Team Principal BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team: 'As expected, we have taken the option in Tom's contract and extended it for a further year, this is good for our continuity and for the development for the BMW S 1000 RR. We hope that we can we progress further up the grid and fight for regular podium finishes in 2020.'

Tom Sykes: 'I'm proud to be continuing in to the 2020 season with the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team. After such a successful year so far with the all-new BMW S 1000 RR, which is still very early in its development, gives me great motivation moving forward. I really enjoy the development part and we are certainly moving in a strong way. Of course, with the support from the whole of the team and the prestigious BMW brand my expectations for the 2020 season will certainly move higher and back to where I feel most natural. I will also take this moment to welcome Eugene on board. I'm looking forward to have him as a team-mate for 2020.'

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 07 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2019 12:16:03 UTC
