BMW : Motorrad WorldSBK Team and the BMW S 1000 RR enter the final phase of the 2019 season at Portimão.

09/03/2019 | 10:42am EDT

Munich. The long summer break in the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) is over. This weekend (6th to 8th September), the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team and its riders Tom Sykes (GBR) and Markus Reiterberger (GER) enter the final phase of the 2019 season. Portimão (POR) is the venue for round ten of 13.

The team travelled to the same location on 24th and 25th August for a two-day test in preparation for the final events of the season. This also provided an opportunity to use more innovations for the further development of the BMW S 1000 RR.

Quotes ahead of the races at Portimão.

Marc Bongers, BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director: 'Following the Portimão test we are well equipped going into the final race weekends of the season. We have been able to optimise many areas of the BMW S 1000 RR and both riders were happy with what we achieved during the test. The races at Portimão mark the start of the final phase of our debut season with the new RR. The season was intended to be a year of learning, and we have already exceeded our expectations. The goal for the remaining rounds is to continue as before and to get the best out of the package with both riders in every race.'

Shaun Muir, Team Principal BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team: 'Both riders come off a good test at Portimão so we are really confident of having a good starting base setting for both riders. FP1 should be interesting. Both riders concentrated on race pace not on one-lap simulations so that should bode well for the race. The temperatures are going to be similar like at the test in the high twenties and early thirties. We are looking forward to the last four rounds of the year where we hope to continue with some podium success.'

Tom Sykes: 'I am really looking forward to heading back to the Portimão circuit on the back of a successful two days of testing there recently. During the test, we certainly gathered a lot of information for the set-up of the BMW S 1000 RR. Overall at the test, we tried various bike set-ups that we're not usually able to do during the race weekends due to the restricted time which proved very, very good. We got some positive results, so hopefully we can pick up where we left off and try to keep our run of podium places on the go. The podium is certainly the target for the remaining races.'

Markus Reiterberger: 'I was very happy with the two days of testing at Portimão. I am now looking forward to a good, and hopefully successful, race weekend. I am looking forward to good teamwork and want to improve and enjoy my riding. I definitely have my sights set on the top ten. I like the circuit and a lot of my friends are travelling to support me there. Bring on the weekend.'

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 14:41:04 UTC
