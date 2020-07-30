BMW : Motorrad model revision measures for the model year 2021.

Munich. Model year 2021 will see a number of model revision measures included in the BMW Motorrad program. The models can be ordered from all BMW Motorrad partners in the new configurations from August 2020.



BMW R 1250 RS.

Style Sport in Austin Yellow metallic now with new frame colour in matt black, Option 719 Stardust metallic is dropped.

Disengageable capability ABS is dropped.

Changeover to EU-5.

New optional equipment: Driving Modes Pro option now includes engine drag torque control.

Extended optional equipment: Driving Modes Pro now includes Core Screen Sport.

New optional equipment: Option 719 milled parts package Shadow with engine housing cover front & cylinder head covers anodized in black/silver.

New optional equipment: Option 719 milled parts package Shadow II with hand levers, rider footrests and foot lever as well as expansion tank covers anodized in Black/Silver.

New optional equipment: Option 719 milled parts packages Storm/Storm II with the same parts as in Option 719 milled parts packages Shadow/Shadow II.

Option 719 HP milled parts package, HP milled parts package II and Option 719 seat are dropped.

Sports silencer replaces previous HP rear silencer.





BMW R 1250 R.

Style Exclusive with new paint finish Mineral Grey metallic. Pollux metallic matt, Style Exclusive and Option 719 Stardust metallic are dropped.

Style HP renamed Style Sport.

Disengageable capability ABS is dropped.

Changeover to EU-5.

New optional equipment: Driving Modes Pro option now includes engine drag torque control.

Extended optional equipment: Driving Modes Pro now includes Core Screen Sport.

New optional equipment: M Lightweight battery replaces previous HP battery.

New optional equipment: Option 719 milled parts package Shadow with engine housing cover front & cylinder head covers anodized in black/silver.

New optional equipment: Option 719 milled parts package Shadow II with mirrors, hand levers, rider footrests and foot lever as well as expansion tank covers anodized in Black/Silver.

New optional equipment: Option 719 milled parts packages Storm/Storm II with the same parts as in option 719 milled parts packages Shadow/Shadow II.

Option 719 HP milled parts package, HP milled parts package II and option 719 seat are dropped.

Sports silencer replaces previous HP rear silencer.





BMW K 1600 GT.

New paint finish Option 719 Mineral White metallic. Option 719 Stardust metallic and Option 719 Blueplanet metallic/Ivory are dropped.

Frame and engine in black for all colour versions.

Reversing aid and adaptive turning light are now standard.

Tyre pressure control RDC and daylight running light are now standard.

New optional equipment: Engine protection bars.

New optional equipment: Changes to tour package content. Expanded to include LED auxiliary headlights and engine protection bars, reversing aid is dropped.

Safety package is dropped.





BMW K 1600 GTL.

New paint finishes Manhattan metallic, Style Elegance and Option 719 Mineral White metallic. Pollux metallic, Style Elegance and Option 719 Stardust metallic as well as Option 719 Blueplanet metallic/ivory are dropped.

Reversing aid and adaptive turning light are now standard.

Tyre pressure control RDC and daylight running light are now standard.

New optional equipment: Engine protection bars.

New optional equipment: Changes to comfort package content. Expanded to include engine protection bars.

Safety package is dropped.





BMW K 1600 B.

New paint finish Mars Red metallic. Imperial Blue metallic is dropped.

Reversing aid and adaptive turning light are now standard.

Tyre pressure control RDC and daylight running light are now standard.

New optional equipment: Engine protection bars and LED auxiliary headlights. .

New optional equipment: Changes to touring package content. LED auxiliary headlights, audio system, engine protection bars, running board (optional lockable storage compartment instead of running board).

New optional equipment: Changes to comfort package content. Shift Assistant Pro, keyless ride, central locking, alarm system. Additional LED headlight dropped.

Safety package is dropped.





BMW K 1600 Grand America.

New paint finish Mars Red metallic. Imperial Blue metallic is dropped.

Reversing aid and adaptive turning light are now standard.

Tyre pressure control RDC and daylight running light are now standard.

New optional equipment: Changes to comfort package content. Shift Assistant Pro, KR, central locking, alarm system. Additional LED headlight dropped.

Safety package is dropped.





BMW S 1000 RR.

New paint finish Black storm metallic. Racing Red non-metallic:

Changeover to EU-5.

New optional equipment: Sports silencer*.

New optional equipment: M titanium exhaust system*.

New optional equipment: M milled parts package**, M clutch lever protector, M brake lever protector, M folding brake lever, M folding clutch lever, M engine protectors, M rider footrest system left/right.

New optional equipment: Sports package***. M Endurance chain, USB charging port and M GPS lap trigger.

New optional equipment: USB charging port.

New optional equipment: M Endurance chain.

New optional equipment: M GPS Laptrigger***. Activation code to enable a GPS sensor to send the signal to the instrument cluster. This allows the data-logger to trigger the lap timer/lap counter via GPS instead of manually.





BMW S 1000 XR.

New: Style Sport with Lightwhite non-metallic/Racingblue met./Racingred non-metallic, titanium sports silencer, M Endurance chain, Windshield Sport, additional Core Screen with Laptimer.

Tank cover and card pocket in motorcycle colour.

New optional equipment: Titanium sports silencer.

New optional equipment: Tour package with expanded content. USB charging port, new luggage rack with integrated holder for 30 l and 49 l topcase.

Revised optional equipment: Luggage rack with integrated holder for 30 l and 49 l topcase.

New optional equipment: M milled parts package*. M folding brake lever, M folding clutch lever, M engine protector left, M rider footrests right/left and M pillion passenger footrests right/left.

New optional equipment: USB charging port.

New optional equipment: M Endurance chain.





BMW R 18.

New optional equipment: Cruise control including steering damper.





BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR.

LED turn indicators standard for US type key.

New optional equipment: New activation concept for driving modes Pro. Coding plug is dropped.





* available from October 2020

** available from September 2020

*** available from December 2020

You will find press material on BMW motorcycles as well as BMW Motorrad rider equipment and Original BMW Motorrad Accessories in the BMW Group PressClub at www.press.bmwgroup.com.

In case of queries please contact:



Tim Diehl-Thiele, Head of Communication Motorrad

Tel.: +49 151 601 57505, Tim.Diehl-Thiele@bmw.de

Jennifer Treiber-Ruckenbrod, Head of Communication MINI and BMW Motorrad

Tel.: +49 151 601 35108, Jennifer.Ruckenbrod@bmwgroup.de



Internet: www.press.bmw.de

E-mail: presse@bmw.de

The BMW Group

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world's leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises 31 production and assembly facilities in 15 countries; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2019, the BMW Group sold over 2.5 passenger vehicles and more than 175,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2019 was € 7.118 billion on revenues amounting to € 104.210 billion. As of 31 December 2019, the BMW Group had a workforce of 126,016 employees.

The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company has therefore established ecological and social sustainability throughout the value chain, comprehensive product responsibility and a clear commitment to conserving resources as an integral part of its strategy.

www.bmwgroup.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BMWGroup

Twitter: http://twitter.com/BMWGroup

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/BMWGroupView

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwgroup

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bmwgroup/