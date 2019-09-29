BMW : Motorsport News - Issue 35/2019.

Whether in the DTM, the FIA World Endurance Championship, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, or countless other championships: Week after week BMW teams and drivers around the world do battle for points, victories and titles. Away from the track too, members of the large BMW Motorsport family around the world are also creating headlines. The 'BMW Motorsport News' allows us to regularly summarise all the action for you in a compact and informative manner. This way, you are always up to speed.

Sim racing: Two German drivers win the 'BMW Driving Experience 120 at Road Atlanta'.

Two weeks before the final round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Road Atlanta (USA), the famous circuit took centre stage virtually. Some of the best sim racers in the world competed at the 'BMW Driving Experience 120 at Road Atlanta'. In total, 36 teams of two took to the track in the BMW M8 GTE for the two-hour race. They included BMW works drivers Nick Catsburg (NED) and Jesse Krohn (FIN), who gave a strong display as BMW Team KROCAT and were running tenth until shortly before the end of the race. However, Krohn was then relegated to 27th place following a penalty awarded for his part in a collision. 'The standard of the sim racers is really extremely high,' said Krohn afterwards. 'We really wanted to finish in the top ten. Although it did not quite work out for us in the end, I had a lot of fun.' Catsburg, who has already gained experience of sim racing events, said: 'As always it was a fantastic event. Thank you very much to the BMW Driving Experience and iRacing for their commitment and, of course, congratulations to the race winners.'

Victory went to the #4 BMW M8 GTE, driven by Maximilian Benecke and Maximilian Wenig (both GER) of Pure Racing Team Red. Benecke and Wenig were rewarded for their victory with a place on a racetrack training course run by the BMW Driving Experience. The BMW M4 GT4 Race Track Training Level 1 will give them the chance to experience the BMW M4 GT4 on the track. 'Victory is obviously very special for us. We are both very much looking forward to the BMW M4 GT4,' said Benecke.

ADAC GT4 Germany: Junior title for Marius Zug, Team title for Hofor Racing powered by Bonk Motorsport.

16-year-old Marius Zug (GER) has won the Junior title in ADAC GT4 Germany in a BMW M4 GT4 run by the RN Vision STS Racing team. Seventh place in Saturday's race at the final weekend of the season was sufficient for Zug to clinch the title at the Sachsenring (GER). Racing alongside team-mate Gabriele Piana (ITA), Zug also went into Sunday at the season finale with a chance of winning the Drivers' Championship. However, a retirement meant the duo eventually had to settle for second place overall. The Hofor Racing powered by Bonk Motorsport team also had cause to celebrate. Michael Schrey (GER) and Thomas Jäger (AUT) finished third on Sunday in the #2 BMW M4 GT4 to wrap up the title in the Team competition.

Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia: Sunako Jukuchou crowned GT4 champion.

Sunako Jukuchou (JPN) was crowned champion in the GT4 class at the final race weekend of this season's Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia. The BMW Team Studie driver came through against his team-mate Takayuki Kinoshita (JPN) at the Shanghai International Circuit (CHN). Kinoshita (JPN) ended the year in second place overall. Jukuchou, in the #82 BMW M4 GT4, finished runner-up in the GT4 class in race one. One day later, he claimed the decisive victory in race two. Kinoshita was third and fourth in the #81 BMW M4 GT4.

VLN: Podium for the BMW M6 GT3 in race seven of the season.

Podium in the 'Green Hell': Nick Catsburg (NED), David Pittard (GBR) and Jody Fannin (GBR), at the wheel of the #34 Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW M6 GT3, finished third to earn a spot on the podium at the 59th Reinoldus-Langstreckenrennen, which forms round seven of this season's VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring (GER). In unsettled conditions and typical Eifel weather, Peter Dumbreck (GBR) and Stef Dusseldorp (NED) followed them over the finish line in fourth place in the #3 BMW M6 GT3, which was run by Falken Motorsports. Rudi Adams (GER), Hunter Abbott (GBR) and Jordan Tresson (FRA) came home eighth in the second Walkenhorst Motorsport car, the #35 BMW M6 GT3. This was good enough to earn them third place in the SP9 Pro-Am class. There was also plenty of cause for celebration in the other classes at the end of the four-hour race on the iconic Nürburgring-Nordschleife. In total, six BMW cars came out on top in their various categories. In the SP10 class, Heiko Eichenberg (GER) and BMW Motorsport Junior Erik Johansson (SWE), in the #181 BMW M4 GT4 run by the AVIA Sorg Rennsport team, claimed a narrow victory in a thrilling finish. In the CUP5 class, Yannick Fübrich (GER) and David Griessner (AUT) took victory in the #650 BMW M240i Racing Cup of Pixum Adrenalin Motorsport. That team was also victorious in the V4 class, with reigning VLN champions Danny Brink, Christopher Rink and Philipp Leisen (GER) taking victory in the #1 BMW 325i. In the VT2 class, the top step of the podium was occupied by Marcel Manheller and Carsten Knechtges (both GER), who triumphed in the #510 Manheller Racing BMW F30. Another victory went to the #549 BMW 318iS in the V2 class.

BMW M240i Racing Cup: Fübrich/Griessner celebrate fifth win of the season.

Reigning champions Yannick Fübrich (GER) and David Griessner (AUT) claimed their fifth win of the season at race number seven of this year's BMW M240i Racing Cup at the Nürburgring-Nordschleife. The duo in the #650 BMW M240i Racing, run by Pixum Team Adrenalin Motorsport, came home ahead of Nico Otto, Lars Peucker and Florian Naumann (all GER) in the #666 BMW M240i Racing of the Scheid-Honert Motorsport team. Sindre Setsaas, Inge Hansesaetre (both NOR) and Moritz Oberheim (GER) came home third in the #695 BMW M240i Racing for the Sorg Rennsport team. 18 cars started the race in this class. Victory sees Fübrich/Griessner extend their lead in the overall standings. They now hold a 30-point advantage with two races remaining.

BTCC: Turkington on the podium at Silverstone.

Colin Turkington (GBR) claimed another podium at the penultimate round of this season's British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) at Silverstone (GBR). He finished runner-up in race two of three in his BMW 330i M Sport. Turkington came home 14th in race one and seventh in the third and final race to defend his lead in the Drivers' Championship. Andrew Jordan (GBR) finished tenth, eighth and eighth in Silverstone. Tom Oliphant (GBR) was fifth, seventh and fourth.