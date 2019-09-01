Log in
BMW : Rare, electrifying and leading the way on the finishing straight.

09/01/2019 | 06:27pm EDT

Munich. The BMW i brand is once again using attractive and eye-catching special-edition models to highlight the inimitable combination of driving pleasure and sustainability offered by its vehicles with electrified drive systems. Exclusive special editions of the pure-electric BMW i3s (electric power consumption combined: 14.6 - 14.0 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 0 g/km*) and the BMW i8 Coupe (fuel consumption combined 1.8 l/100 km [156.9 mpg imp]; electric power consumption combined 14.0 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions combined 42 g/km*) and BMW i8 Roadster (fuel consumption combined 2.0 l/100 km [141.2 mpg imp]; electric power consumption combined 14.5 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions combined 46 g/km*) plug-in hybrid sports cars will be available from November 2019. Meticulously constructed design and equipment compositions plus production in limited numbers ensure their status as stylishly individualised, electrifying rarities.

Both the exterior and interior design of the BMW i3s Edition RoadStyle radiate sporting elegance. This special-edition take on the higher-powered electric model will go on sale in a limited run of under 1000 units. Meanwhile, just 200 examples of the BMW i8 Coupe and BMW i8 Roadster will be available in Ultimate Sophisto Edition guise worldwide. Conceived for both body types, the Ultimate Sophisto Edition brings to an end the run of special-edition models which have added a constant stream of new facets to the BMW i8's intoxicating character over its lifetime. The Ultimate Sophisto Edition will escort the world's most successful plug-in hybrid sports car since its launch in 2014 onto the finishing straight; production of the i8 will come to an end, as scheduled, in April 2020.

The BMW i3s Edition RoadStyle: exclusive touches raise sporting presence another notch.

With its 135 kW/184 hp electric motor, sporty suspension tuning (including a reduced ride height) and distinctive design features, the BMW i3s charts an exceptionally dynamic route to locally emission-free mobility. Its focus on pole position in its class becomes sharper still with the arrival of the BMW i3s Edition RoadStyle. The special-edition model teams a Fluid Black exterior paint finish with accents in the exclusive colour shade E-Copper. These include the inlay in the kidney grille, the air deflectors in the front apron and the accent surfaces in the side skirts. Added to which, the BMW i3s Edition RoadStyle also has 20-inch double-spoke BMW i light-alloy wheels in Jet Black and sun protection glass.

Inside the special-edition model, the ultra-high-end Suite interior composition is further enhanced with additional detailing. Natural leather appointments in Stellaric/Dalbergia Brown combine with an instrument panel in Dark Oak matt fine wood. The front-seat head restraints are adorned with 'Edition RoadStyle' lettering.

The BMW i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition: perfect combinations.

The BMW i8 Coupe and BMW i8 Roadster deliver futuristic driving pleasure driven both by system output of 275 kW/374 hp (from the combination of an electric motor and a combustion engine) and the two models' avant-garde styling and classy appointments. The beguiling charisma of the plug-in hybrid sports car reaches another high with the arrival of the Ultimate Sophisto Edition. Exterior paintwork in Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect is complemented by accents in E-Copper - the first time this colour shade has been deployed in such a way - and similarly exclusive, 20-inch BMW i light-alloy wheels in radial-spoke design. The bicolour appearance of the light-alloy wheels designed specifically for the special-edition cars blends Black and E-Copper. Another special feature making its debut appearance on the Ultimate Sophisto Edition are its clear-glass rear lights. The BMW i8 Roadster Ultimate Sophisto Edition also brings Shadow Line additions, including a trim element on the C-pillar and a tailgate inlay in High-gloss Black. The brake callipers on the Coupe and Roadster are likewise painted in High-gloss Black and feature blue detailing and BMW i badging.

Door sill plates displaying 'Ultimate Sophisto Edition' lettering and a badge in the cabin which additionally signals the car's status as '1 of 200' underscore the exclusive character of the special-edition models. The Accaro interior design in Black/E-Copper dovetails perfectly with the exterior look. Equipment features include the BMW Head-Up Display, light package, Harman Kardon hi-fi speaker system and ceramic applications for the controls. The BMW i8 Coupe adds an anthracite-coloured headliner. And the Coupe and Roadster also come with extended storage / the travel package respectively.

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2019 22:26:05 UTC
