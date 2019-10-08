BMW : The 2020 BMW Golfsport Schedule - Ryder Cup with “Worldwide Partner” BMW is highlight of the season.

-
32nd edition of the iconic German tournament, the BMW International Open will take place at GC München Eichenried (Munich, GER) from 23rd - 28th June 2020.
-
BMW Championship will be held at Olympia Fields Country Club (Chicago, USA) from 18th - 23rd August 2020.
-
Wentworth Club (London, ENG) will once again host the BMW PGA Championship (8th - 13th September 2020).
-
The Ryder Cup will take place in Whistling Straits (Kohler, USA) from 25th - 27th September 2020.
Munich. The tournament calendars for the 2019/2020 golfing season have been released. This means that the dates of the pro tournaments that global golf player BMW is involved in as either the organiser or a key partner on both sides of the Atlantic are also known.
BMW International Open (European Tour).
23rd - 28th June 2020, Golfclub München Eichenried (Munich, GER).
32nd edition of Germany's most iconic tournament.
BMW Championship (PGA TOUR).
18th - 23rd August 2020, Olympia Fields Country Club (Chicago, USA).
Penultimate FedExCup playoff event; qualifying period for Ryder Cup Team USA closes.
BMW PGA Championship (European Tour).
8th - 13th September 2020, Wentworth Club (London, England).
Forth Rolex Series event; qualifying period for Ryder Cup Team Europe closes.
The Ryder Cup.
25th - 27th September 2020, Whistling Straits (Kohler, USA).
BMW is Worldwide Partner.
BMW Golf Cup International World Final.
2nd - 7th March 2020, Fancourt Resort (George, South Africa).
Pinnacle of the largest amateur tournament series in the world.