BMW AG    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BMW : The 2020 BMW Golfsport Schedule - Ryder Cup with “Worldwide Partner” BMW is highlight of the season.

10/08/2019 | 10:35am EDT
  • 32nd edition of the iconic German tournament, the BMW International Open will take place at GC München Eichenried (Munich, GER) from 23rd - 28th June 2020.
  • BMW Championship will be held at Olympia Fields Country Club (Chicago, USA) from 18th - 23rd August 2020.
  • Wentworth Club (London, ENG) will once again host the BMW PGA Championship (8th - 13th September 2020).
  • The Ryder Cup will take place in Whistling Straits (Kohler, USA) from 25th - 27th September 2020.

Munich. The tournament calendars for the 2019/2020 golfing season have been released. This means that the dates of the pro tournaments that global golf player BMW is involved in as either the organiser or a key partner on both sides of the Atlantic are also known.

BMW International Open (European Tour).

23rd - 28th June 2020, Golfclub München Eichenried (Munich, GER).

32nd edition of Germany's most iconic tournament.

BMW Championship (PGA TOUR).

18th - 23rd August 2020, Olympia Fields Country Club (Chicago, USA).

Penultimate FedExCup playoff event; qualifying period for Ryder Cup Team USA closes.

BMW PGA Championship (European Tour).

8th - 13th September 2020, Wentworth Club (London, England).

Forth Rolex Series event; qualifying period for Ryder Cup Team Europe closes.

The Ryder Cup.

25th - 27th September 2020, Whistling Straits (Kohler, USA).

BMW is Worldwide Partner.

BMW Golf Cup International World Final.

2nd - 7th March 2020, Fancourt Resort (George, South Africa).

Pinnacle of the largest amateur tournament series in the world.

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 14:34:01 UTC
