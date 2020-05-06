Log in
BMW : UBS keeps its Buy rating

05/06/2020

UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 53.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 91 853 M
EBIT 2020 4 199 M
Net income 2020 2 739 M
Finance 2020 14 326 M
Yield 2020 3,64%
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
P/E ratio 2021 7,30x
EV / Sales2020 0,23x
EV / Sales2021 0,20x
Capitalization 35 004 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 61,44  €
Last Close Price 54,05  €
Spread / Highest target 118%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMW AG-26.84%38 508
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.65%169 149
VOLKSWAGEN AG-27.83%73 334
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-3.44%39 746
DAIMLER AG-37.73%37 115
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-41.91%29 937
