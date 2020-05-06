Log in
BMW
DE0005190003
BMW AG
(BMW)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
05/06 06:22:01 am
51.795
EUR
-3.21%
06:12a
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
: Statement Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Conference Call Interim Report to 31 March 2020
AQ
06:06a
BMW
: UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
05:38a
EUROPE
: European shares inch higher on support from healthcare
RE
Analyst Recommendations
BMW : UBS keeps its Buy rating
0
05/06/2020 | 06:06am EDT
UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 53.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
0
Latest news on BMW AG
06:12a
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
: Statement Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Mana..
AQ
06:06a
BMW
: UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
05:38a
EUROPE
: European shares inch higher on support from healthcare
RE
05:35a
BMW
: cuts outlook, sees coronavirus pain lasting all year
RE
05:35a
BMW
: cuts outlook, sees coronavirus pain lasting all year
RE
05:25a
BMW
: cuts outlook, sees coronavirus pain lasting all year
RE
05:09a
BMW
: Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
05:05a
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE
: BMW AG updates guidance for financial year 2020
AQ
04:58a
BMW
: Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
04:44a
BMW
: Statement by Oliver Zipse
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020
91 853 M
EBIT 2020
4 199 M
Net income 2020
2 739 M
Finance 2020
14 326 M
Yield 2020
3,64%
P/E ratio 2020
12,5x
P/E ratio 2021
7,30x
EV / Sales2020
0,23x
EV / Sales2021
0,20x
Capitalization
35 004 M
More Financials
Chart BMW AG
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
26
Average target price
61,44 €
Last Close Price
54,05 €
Spread / Highest target
118%
Spread / Average Target
13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target
-40,8%
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Oliver Zipse
Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter
Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten
Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch
Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
BMW AG
-26.84%
38 508
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
-1.65%
169 149
VOLKSWAGEN AG
-27.83%
73 334
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
-3.44%
39 746
DAIMLER AG
-37.73%
37 115
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
-41.91%
29 937
More Results
