Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  BMW AG    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/06 01:33:59 am
53.575 EUR   +0.12%
01:44aBMW : Quarterly Statement to 31 March 2020
PU
01:24aBMW : Updates 2020 Guidance, Expects Significantly Lower Profit
DJ
01:10aSouth Africa's auto industry ambitions threatened by coronavirus
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BMW : Updates 2020 Guidance, Expects Significantly Lower Profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 01:24am EDT

By Jessica Sier

BMW AG updated its 2020 guidance, widening its earnings margin and predicting profits will be significantly lower than 2019.

The highest negative impact is expected in the second quarter of 2020, and earnings before interest and taxes margin for the automotive segment will likely be between 0% and 3%, the German car manufacturer said late Tuesday.

BMW said group profits before tax will be significantly lower in financial year 2020, and delivery volumes are unlikely to return to normal within weeks of the coronavirus pandemic ending.

The company said return on equity for its financial services segment will now likely fall moderately year-over-year.

"The updated guidance does not, in particular, include, a longer and deeper recession in major markets, a more severe economic slowdown in China as a result of recession in other parts of the world, significant market distortions due to an even stronger competitive environment and possible implications caused by a second wave of infections and associated containment measures," the company said.

BMW will report its first quarter earnings on Wednesday.

Write to Jessica Sier at jessica.sier@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BMW AG
01:44aBMW : Quarterly Statement to 31 March 2020
PU
01:24aBMW : Updates 2020 Guidance, Expects Significantly Lower Profit
DJ
01:10aSouth Africa's auto industry ambitions threatened by coronavirus
RE
05/05BMW : RBC remains Neutral
MD
05/05BMW : cuts margin outlook for cars division, citing coronavirus woes
RE
05/05BMW : cuts margin outlook for cars division, citing coronavirus woes
RE
05/05BMW : updates guidance for financial year 2020
EQ
05/05UK new car sales plunge 97% to lowest level since 1946
RE
05/05BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AKTIENGESEL : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
05/04BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Indoor Invitational powered by TrackMan.
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 91 853 M
EBIT 2020 4 199 M
Net income 2020 2 739 M
Finance 2020 14 326 M
Yield 2020 3,64%
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
P/E ratio 2021 7,30x
EV / Sales2020 0,23x
EV / Sales2021 0,20x
Capitalization 35 004 M
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 61,44  €
Last Close Price 54,05  €
Spread / Highest target 118%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMW AG-26.84%38 508
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.65%169 149
VOLKSWAGEN AG-27.83%73 334
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-3.44%39 746
DAIMLER AG-37.73%37 115
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-43.31%29 937
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group