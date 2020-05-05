Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  BMW AG    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/05 03:03:12 pm
53.055 EUR   +2.88%
02:37pBMW : cuts margin outlook for cars division, citing coronavirus woes
RE
02:35pBMW : cuts margin outlook for cars division, citing coronavirus woes
RE
02:05pBMW : updates guidance for financial year 2020
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BMW : cuts margin outlook for cars division, citing coronavirus woes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 02:37pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German car manufacturer BMW is seen on the company headquarters in Munich

BMW lowered the outlook for the profitability of its automotive division, citing worse-than-expected demand which has been impacted by global measures to contain the coronavirus.

BMW on Tuesday widened the expected range for the earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin for the automotive segment, and now expects a range between 0% and 3% this year.

BMW had previously said it expected an EBIT margin of between 2% and 4%.

"The decisive factor for the adjustment is that the measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic are lasting longer in several markets and are thus leading to a broader negative impact than was foreseeable in mid-March," BMW said.

Delivery volumes in these markets will not return to normal within a few weeks as BMW had assumed, with the highest negative impact now expected in the second quarter of 2020, the carmaker said.

Last month BMW warned it was expecting a further decline in global demand even after a 20.6% drop in first-quarter sales to 477,111 vehicles.

BMW said in March that its pre-tax profit and vehicle deliveries would drop significantly this year as the coronavirus spreads, and that this - combined with higher research and development spending - would lower the profit margin in its automotive segment.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor, Editing by Chris Reese and Timothy Heritage)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BMW AG
02:37pBMW : cuts margin outlook for cars division, citing coronavirus woes
RE
02:35pBMW : cuts margin outlook for cars division, citing coronavirus woes
RE
02:05pBMW : updates guidance for financial year 2020
EQ
05:23aUK new car sales plunge 97% to lowest level since 1946
RE
02:45aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AKTIENGESEL : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
05/04BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Indoor Invitational powered by TrackMan.
AQ
05/04German car sector morale plunges ahead of crunch Merkel meeting
RE
05/04BMW : German car-making states want incentive worth 4,000 euros for electric car..
RE
05/04BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Launch of the 2020 BMW Lifestyle collections.
AQ
05/04BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Maximilian Günther remains undefeated in the 'ABB For..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 91 853 M
EBIT 2020 4 199 M
Net income 2020 2 739 M
Finance 2020 14 326 M
Yield 2020 3,64%
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
P/E ratio 2021 7,30x
EV / Sales2020 0,23x
EV / Sales2021 0,20x
Capitalization 35 004 M
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 61,44  €
Last Close Price 54,05  €
Spread / Highest target 118%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMW AG-29.49%38 508
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.65%169 149
VOLKSWAGEN AG-31.32%73 334
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-3.44%39 746
DAIMLER AG-39.96%37 115
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-43.31%29 937
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group