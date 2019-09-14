Log in
BMW AG

(BMW)
BMW engine development expert Duesmann set to become Audi chief in April

09/14/2019 | 04:25pm EDT
FILE PHOTO - BMW annual news conference in Munich

BERLIN (Reuters) - BMW's engine development and purchasing expert, Markus Duesmann, is set to become the CEO of Volkswagen's Audi premium brand, after BMW dropped its opposition to his early departure, a German newspaper reported on Saturday.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung cited a person with knowledge of the appointment as saying Duesmann will start as Audi chief on April 1.

It said BMW's board would discuss Duesmann's planned departure to Audi in the near future.

Wolfsburg-based VW is on the lookout for clean-engine expertise as it struggles to overcome an emissions scandal that originated in Audi's engine development department.

Audi's current CEO and VW board member Rupert Stadler was forced to step down temporarily after his arrest in June as part of an ongoing emissions investigation. VW is seeking to replenish its senior leadership while Stadler remains in custody.

VW had said in July that Duesmann will take up his new position as soon as he is able to do so. He will be the second high-profile defection from rival German carmaker BMW after the poaching of Herbert Diess in July 2015.

Duesmann's BMW contract runs until Sept. 30, 2019, and it would also have a non-compete clause that BMW board members are required to sign.

BMW had said that Duesmann had informed its chairman that he would not make himself available for an extension of his contract because of personal reasons.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr, editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG -0.25% 802 Delayed Quote.2.56%
BMW AG 0.65% 65.06 Delayed Quote.-7.98%
DAIMLER AG 1.63% 48.54 Delayed Quote.5.73%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.83% 158.06 Delayed Quote.13.78%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 98 684 M
EBIT 2019 7 337 M
Net income 2019 5 182 M
Finance 2019 15 716 M
Yield 2019 4,70%
P/E ratio 2019 8,28x
P/E ratio 2020 6,88x
EV / Sales2019 0,27x
EV / Sales2020 0,29x
Capitalization 42 107 M
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 72,56  €
Last Close Price 65,30  €
Spread / Highest target 80,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMW AG-7.98%46 630
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP19.68%191 303
VOLKSWAGEN AG13.78%88 821
DAIMLER AG5.73%57 508
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY16.17%55 482
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD4.75%47 766
