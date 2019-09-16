BMW : model update measures for autumn 2019.

Munich. BMW is making further advances in its push to boost the driving pleasure and efficiency of its current model range with the introduction of state-of-the-art mild-hybrid technology in autumn 2019. Fitting a 48V starter-generator in the BMW 5 Series for the first time has the additional benefit of increasing power output and reducing fuel consumption and emissions. Meanwhile, the BMW 330e Sedan (fuel consumption combined: 1.9 - 1.6 l/100 km [148.7 - 176.6 mpg imp]; electric power consumption combined: 15.4 - 14.8 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 43 - 37 g/km), BMW 530e Sedan (fuel consumption combined: 1.8 - 1.6 l/100 km [156.9 - 176.6 mpg imp]; electric power consumption combined: 14.5 - 13.6 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 41 - 36 g/km) and BMW 530e xDrive Sedan (fuel consumption combined: 2.2 - 2.0 l/100 km [128.4 - 141.2 mpg imp]; electric power consumption combined: 15.4 - 14.1 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 49 - 46 g/km) plug-in hybrid models will offer even greater versatility and everyday practicality from November 2019 when a trailer coupling joins the options list.

New optional extras designed to further enhance sporting prowess and driving comfort will also be made available for numerous other models from autumn 2019. Some of the most tempting additions to the options lists include the M Performance package for the BMW M135i xDrive (fuel consumption combined: 7.1 - 6.8 l/100 km [39.8 - 41.5 mpg imp]; CO 2 emissions combined: 162 - 155 g/km), BMW Laserlight for the BMW 5 Series and the M Carbon roof for the new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe. Finally, new exterior and interior options open up a wealth of possibilities for individualising the new BMW X5, new BMW X6 and new BMW X7.

BMW 5 Series: mild-hybrid technology for extra sprinting power and efficiency.

In autumn 2019, BMW will present another element in its powertrain electrification strategy to accompany the ongoing expansion of its plug-in hybrid line-up. Mild-hybrid technology will make its debut in the BMW 5 Series, where it will help to both lighten the combustion engine's workload and boost its power, meaning not just superior efficiency but sharper performance. Fitting an extremely powerful 48V starter-generator and a second battery significantly enhances the functionality of Brake Energy Regeneration by enabling the energy recuperated when braking or on the overrun to be harnessed not just for powering electrical vehicle functions, but for generating additional drive power. For this, the 48V starter-generator acts likes an electric drive unit that assists the engine, allowing the latter to operate within an efficiency-optimised load range as frequently as possible. An electric overboost function, meanwhile, injects an extra dose of dynamism when accelerating under full throttle.

The 48V starter-generator has the additional benefit of allowing the engine to be switched off with remarkably little vibration and restarted more smoothly when using the Auto Start Stop function. This also makes it possible to completely shut off the engine in coasting mode, rather than just disconnecting it from the drivetrain. As of November 2019, mild-hybrid technology will be fitted as standard on the BMW 520d Sedan (fuel consumption combined: 4.1 - 4.3 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 108 -112 g/km), BMW 520d xDrive Sedan (fuel consumption combined: 4.5 - 4.7 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 117 - 123 g/km), BMW 520d Touring (fuel consumption combined: 4.3 - 4.5 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 114 - 118 g/km) and BMW 520d xDrive Touring (fuel consumption combined: 4.7 - 4.9 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 124 - 128 g/km). The fuel consumption figures of the 140 kW/190 hp four-cylinder diesel engine that powers this quartet of models will be cut by up to 0.3 litres per 100 kilometres as a result.

The enhancements to the BMW 5 Series range also include the introduction of BMW Laserlight on further model variants. This lighting technology - which increases high-beam range to a maximum 650 metres - will be added to the wealth of innovations aboard both the BMW M550d xDrive Sedan and BMW M550d xDrive Touring from November 2019.

BMW 3 Series and BMW 5 Series plug-in hybrid models now also available with a trailer coupling.

The hallmark sporting flair of BMW cars, outstanding efficiency and the option of driving with zero local emissions highlight the progressive character of the plug-in hybrid BMW 3 Series and 5 Series models. The BMW 330e Sedan, BMW 530e Sedan and BMW 530e xDrive Sedan can also be ordered with almost the complete range of optional extras available for the conventionally powered model variants, allowing driving pleasure and comfort to be tailored to individual requirements. A trailer coupling with an electrically pivoting hitch ball will be added to the list of options in November 2019, further enhancing the plug-in hybrid models' practical value in everyday driving. These three models will have a maximum trailer load of 750 kilograms.

BMW 1 Series: M Performance package for the BMW M135i xDrive.

Model-specific design features showcase the performance capabilities of the new BMW M135i xDrive even in its standard guise. But now customers will be able to lend the 225 kW/306 hp range-topper's standout sporting credentials even greater visual impact by opting for the new M Performance package. Available from November 2019, its special 18‑inch M light-alloy wheels in Y-spoke design and the deletion of the storage package reduce vehicle weight by around ten kilograms. This results in a 0.1-second improvement in the car's 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time, to 4.7 seconds. Added to which, the new M Performance package for the BMW 135i xDrive brings exterior mirror caps and exhaust tailpipes in a Black painted finish and a mesh-design BMW kidney grille in High-gloss Black with a surround painted in the same colour.

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe: M Carbon roof shaves off extra weight.

The new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe brings genuine sports car feel to the occupants of its four full-size seats. The M Carbon exterior package available since launch already accents the car's dynamic verve with some precise touches. And from November 2019, the choice of optional extras for the four-door luxury sports car will expand to include an M Carbon roof, which will be available as an individual item for the BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupe and in conjunction with the M Sport package for the other model variants. As well as creating a look clearly inspired by racing cars, the M Carbon roof brings about a further reduction in weight. Interior trim strips in Carbon Fibre can also be ordered as an optional extra for the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe for the first time.

BMW X5, BMW X6, BMW X7: new customisation options.

The appearance, interior ambience and comfort levels of the BMW X5, BMW X6 and BMW X7 can now be attuned even more precisely to personal preferences thanks to a number of new equipment options. M multifunction front seats are just one of the optional features due to become available for the executive- and luxury-class BMW X models from December 2019. Quite apart from their outstanding comfort, the seats also offer a wide range of adjustment options, all operated electrically. They can also be upgraded by the addition of massage and ventilation functions for even greater comfort on long journeys.

Customers seeking the ultimate in exclusivity can look forward to the BMW Individual Composition, which will be offered for the new BMW X5, new BMW X6 and new BMW X7 from December 2019. This equipment package comprises a selection of highly exclusive options for the exterior and interior boasting exceptional material quality and workmanship. 22-inch BMW Individual light-alloy wheels and a BMW Individual paint finish ensure the BMW X models cut a stylish figure. Inside, BMW Individual Merino full leather trim, a BMW Individual headliner in Alcantara and BMW Individual interior trim strips in Piano Finish Black create a sense of high luxury.

The options list for the new BMW X6 also now includes a load compartment package comprising sliding rails, non-slip rails and retaining nets. Interior trim strips in Ash Grain Brown or Fineline Stripe and Vernasca design-perforated leather trim in Ivory White add to the choice of customisation options for the cabin. Paint finishes in Sapphire Black metallic and Sophisto Grey brilliant effect metallic and the BMW Individual paint finishes Tanzanite Blue metallic and Ametrine metallic have now been added to the colour palette for customers wishing to give the Sports Activity Coupe's exterior a particularly striking look. An M Carbon rear spoiler and M Carbon mirror caps can also be specified to bring the car's sporting genes even further to the fore.

The Adaptive M suspension Professional optionally available for the new BMW X5 gives it far greater poise in dynamic driving situations. This optional extra, comprising active roll stabilisation, the M Sport differential and Integral Active Steering, will also be available for the BMW X5 xDrive40i and BMW X5 xDrive30d from December 2019. The functionality of the Driving Assistant Professional will be enhanced in the new BMW X5 and new BMW X6 with the addition of the new Lane Change Assistant, which aids the driver with automated steering movements during overtaking manoeuvres.

Driving Assistant Professional brings real-time 3D visualisation of the surrounding area to the instrument cluster.

The Driving Assistant Professional offers drivers an extremely wide range of assistance in monotonous and complex traffic situations. Its range of functions now includes 3D visualisation of the area around the car, which has been available in all models equipped with BMW Live Cockpit Professional since July 2019. The system uses the data supplied by the driver assistance systems' cameras and sensors to generate a real-time three-dimensional graphic image of the vehicle's surroundings. The image appears in the centre of the instrument cluster and helps to give the driver a clearer overview of what is happening on the road, especially when driving on multi-lane highways. This means the driver can also register the position of other road users driving in front of or alongside them when they glance down at the speedometer or rev counter.

BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant with separate iDrive menu and individual configurability.

The BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant enjoys additional functionality gains. Since July 2019 users have been able to access all the relevant settings via a separate menu in the BMW Operating System 7.0. This means the driver can adjust the functioning of the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant according to the driving situation at hand. For example, the intelligent and proactive functions can be switched on and off, and notifications and phone calls can be anonymised if passengers are on board.