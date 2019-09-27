Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  BMW AG    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BMW not interested in settling EU cartel investigations - WirtschaftsWoche

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 01:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The BMW logo is seen on a car in Nice

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's BMW has no interest in settling an investigations by the European Union antitrust authorities against the company and other German carmakers, German magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported on Friday, citing company sources.

In April, EU cartel regulators charged BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen for colluding to block the rollout of cleaner emissions technology between 2006 to 2014.

The European Commission said the collusion took place during technical meetings held by the "circle of five", namely BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen Group's VW, Audi and Porsche.

BMW had said it would contest the allegations "with all legal means if necessary", adding that it was probable the Commission would issue a "significant fine" and it would set aside a provision of likely more than 1 billion euros.

BMW was not immediately available for comment on the WirtschaftsWoche report.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Tassilo Hummel & Shri Navaratnam)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG 0.00% 808 Delayed Quote.3.32%
BMW AG -0.46% 63.09 Delayed Quote.-10.76%
DAIMLER AG -1.18% 44.865 Delayed Quote.-2.28%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.16% 153.64 Delayed Quote.10.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BMW AG
01:54aBMW not interested in settling EU cartel investigations - WirtschaftsWoche
RE
01:52aBMW NOT INTERESTED IN SETTLING EU CA : WirtschaftsWoche
RE
09/26BMW : The new BMW 3 Series blazes a trail for design and connectivity.
PU
09/26Jaguar Land Rover to stop output at UK factories for a week due to Brexit
RE
09/26Jaguar Land Rover to stop output at UK factories for a week due to Brexit
RE
09/25BMW AG BRINGS IN YOUNGER BOARD OF MA : Supervisory Board appoints Ilka Horstmeie..
PU
09/25South Korea's Myongshin to build EVs for Chinese brand at ex-GM plant
RE
09/25FINAL EUROPE ROUND OF THE 2019 WORLD : BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team ready for the ..
PU
09/25RENAULT READY TO BE PART OF A EUROPE : chairman
RE
09/25DREAM TEAM FOR THE DREAM RACE : Alessandro Zanardi is the first BMW driver confi..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 98 725 M
EBIT 2019 7 345 M
Net income 2019 5 200 M
Finance 2019 15 750 M
Yield 2019 4,83%
P/E ratio 2019 8,01x
P/E ratio 2020 6,66x
EV / Sales2019 0,25x
EV / Sales2020 0,27x
Capitalization 40 795 M
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 72,56  €
Last Close Price 63,18  €
Spread / Highest target 86,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Harald Krüger Chairman-Management Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMW AG-10.76%44 614
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP20.16%192 385
VOLKSWAGEN AG10.60%84 862
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY12.44%53 697
DAIMLER AG-2.28%52 492
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD3.52%47 392
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group