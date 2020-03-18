Log in
BMW AG    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
03/18 04:57:50 am
38.34 EUR   -4.99%
04:24aBMW : says pre-tax profit to be significantly lower in 2020
RE
04:16aBMW : Lowers Guidance Amid Coronavirus Damage
DJ
03:15aEU Car Sales Fell for Second Month in a Row in February
DJ
BMW : says pre-tax profit to be significantly lower in 2020

03/18/2020 | 04:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German car manufacturer BMW is seen on the company headquarters in Munich

BMW said its pretax profit and vehicle deliveries will drop significantly this year as coronavirus spreads. This, combined with higher research and development spending, will lower the profit margin in its automotive segment, it said.

BMW said the current uncertainty regarding the further global spread and the effects of coronavirus makes it difficult to provide an accurate forecast for 2020 but expected lower delivery volumes in all major markets over the year 2020.

"Group profit before tax is expected to be significantly lower than in 2019, BMW said in a statement on Wednesday.

Based on the latest forecast, the EBIT margin of the Automotive segment is therefore expected to lie within a range of between 2% and 4%, it said.

BMW said it will invest 30 billion euros on research and development until 2025 so it can bring next-generation electric and hybrid vehicles to market.

The next BMW 7-series will be available as a fully electric car, the carmaker said.

Earlier this month, BMW said higher research and development spending and manufacturing costs had caused earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to drop 17% to 7.411 billion euros (6.75 billion pounds) in 2019.

As a result, the operating margin in its automotive division fell to 4.9% last year, from 7.2% in 2018.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Michelle Martin and Thomas Escritt)

