BMW will put investments on hold as it seeks to conserve cash to counter a fall in demand caused by the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Financial Officer Nicolas Peter said on Wednesday.

"In light of the current situation, we will be delaying a number of projects, like the plant in Hungary. Other projects will be carefully reconsidered," Peter said on a call to discuss first quarter earnings.

