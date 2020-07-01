Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  BMW AG    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 11:05am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

01.07.2020 / 16:59
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 05, 2020
Address: https://www.bmwgroup.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 05, 2020
Address: https://www.bmwgroup.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html

01.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Petuelring 130
80788 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.bmwgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1083787  01.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1083787&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BMW AG
11:05aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AKTIENGESEL : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
10:23aTurkish competition board launches probe into Audi, Porsche, VW, Mercedes-Ben..
RE
08:09aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW V. DMW- Delhi HC Grants Interim Protection In Fav..
AQ
06:51aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Start of production for new BMW 4 Series Coupe at BMW..
AQ
06:22aINTERVIEW WITH OLIVER ZIPSE, CHAIRMA : "We will be taking sustainability to a wh..
AQ
06/30BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Coronavirus emergency aid for South Africa - BMW Grou..
AQ
06/30BMW to source battery cells produced using renewable energy
RE
06/30INTERVIEW WITH OLIVER ZIPSE, CHAIRMA : “We will be taking sustainability t..
PU
06/30BMW : Reduced to Neutral by UBS
MD
06/30Chinese EV startup Byton to suspend production from July 1 for reorganisation
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 93 617 M 105 B 105 B
Net income 2020 2 410 M 2 703 M 2 703 M
Net cash 2020 14 452 M 16 213 M 16 213 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
Yield 2020 2,01%
Capitalization 36 671 M 41 268 M 41 142 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 133 778
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 62,78 €
Last Close Price 56,82 €
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMW AG-22.31%41 268
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-12.34%173 508
VOLKSWAGEN AG-23.43%78 901
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-11.08%44 133
DAIMLER AG-26.79%43 517
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-30.87%36 206
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group