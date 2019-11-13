Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  BMW AG    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 11/13 10:43:56 am
73.63 EUR   -1.66%
09:59aTESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY' : Musk sets up shop in Berlin
RE
09:58aELON MUSK : Musk sets up shop in Berlin
RE
07:57aBrexit drove Tesla to pick Berlin over Britain for new factory
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Brexit drove Tesla to pick Berlin over Britain for new factory

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 07:57am EST

Britain missed its chance to host the first European factory of U.S. electric vehicle pioneer Tesla because of Brexit, Chief Executive Elon Musk said in remarks reported on Wednesday.

The company had earlier said it chose a location near Berlin for a new design center and plant to make batteries, powertrains and vehicles, offering a major boost to the German capital.

Berlin's minister in charge of economic affairs, Ramona Pop, said the move could create 6,000 to 7,000 jobs in production alone, with hundreds or even thousands more in areas such as design, software or research.

"Brexit made it too risky to put a Gigafactory in the UK," Musk told industry website Auto Express.

No one from Tesla was immediately available to comment.

Britain's vote to leave the European Union has hurt foreign investment because the country's future trading relationship with the EU is still not clear, more than three years after the referendum.

Britain holds a parliamentary election in December in a bid to break the impasse. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said high levels of inward investment would return once terms of the withdrawal agreement have been settled.

Major carmakers such as Nissan have said a disorderly departure from the bloc, where companies face tariffs after leaving the EU without a transition deal, would be unsustainable and put its entire business model in jeopardy.

Britain's department for business declined to comment on the report about Tesla.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Edmund Blair)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -1.70% 73.54 Delayed Quote.5.90%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 1.00% 714.5 End-of-day quote.-16.54%
TESLA INC. 1.32% 354.1154 Delayed Quote.5.15%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.30% 180.48 Delayed Quote.31.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BMW AG
09:59aTESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY' : Musk sets up shop in Berlin
RE
09:58aELON MUSK : Musk sets up shop in Berlin
RE
07:57aBrexit drove Tesla to pick Berlin over Britain for new factory
RE
11/11BMW : Jaguar's Owner Seeks Partnerships With Geely, BMW -Bloomberg
DJ
11/11MISSION TITLE DEFENCE : Augusto Farfus and BMW Team Schnitzer return to Macau - ..
AQ
11/11CAREER OPPORTUNITIES WITHOUT MANAGEM : Expert Career at the BMW Group
AQ
11/11Germany's Chinese growth engine stalls
RE
11/08BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Green light for the "Bidirectional Charging Managemen..
AQ
11/08SUSTAINABLE LUXURY : ISO certificate confirms outstanding life cycle assessment ..
AQ
11/08BMW : Best-ever October for BMW Group sales
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 99 869 M
EBIT 2019 7 394 M
Net income 2019 5 336 M
Finance 2019 15 199 M
Yield 2019 3,87%
P/E ratio 2019 9,14x
P/E ratio 2020 7,74x
EV / Sales2019 0,32x
EV / Sales2020 0,31x
Capitalization 47 550 M
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 72,38  €
Last Close Price 73,51  €
Spread / Highest target 60,5%
Spread / Average Target -1,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMW AG5.90%52 646
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION27.77%195 633
VOLKSWAGEN AG31.69%99 189
DAIMLER AG17.45%62 316
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY15.37%54 894
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.15.32%48 926
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group