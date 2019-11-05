Log in
BMW AG

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report  
News 
News

Ex-foreign minister Gabriel rejects offer to head German auto lobby

0
11/05/2019 | 01:03pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Former German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel speaks after a meeting in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Former Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel rejected an offer to become the head of Germany's VDA car lobby group on Tuesday after media reports that he was in line for the post caused a public outcry and prompted accusations of nepotism.

Gabriel said the job as head of the German Association of the Automotive Industry, or VDA, was tempting as the auto industry faces fundamental changes with tougher emission rules and the shift towards electric vehicles.

"Still, after very careful consideration and due to other tasks I cannot be available for this position," Gabriel said.

A senior member of Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), Gabriel was prime minister of Lower Saxony, the federal state where Volkswagen has its vast headquarters and which has a minority stake in the car maker.

In Chancellor Angela Merkel's last government, he served as economics and energy minister as well as foreign minister, but he is no longer active in frontline politics.

Gabriel's predecessor as Lower Saxony's prime minister was Gerhard Schroeder, a Social Democrat who went on to become chancellor but was denounced by SPD colleagues when he became chairman of Russian oil company Rosneft.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG 0.74% 816 Delayed Quote.3.58%
BMW AG 1.68% 72.8 Delayed Quote.1.27%
FRONTLINE LTD. -4.20% 9.87 Delayed Quote.87.16%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.13% 62.82 Delayed Quote.13.89%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE -0.26% 68.36 Delayed Quote.32.73%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.27% 178.2 Delayed Quote.27.93%
WTI 1.13% 57.16 Delayed Quote.23.74%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 98 872 M
EBIT 2019 7 310 M
Net income 2019 5 163 M
Finance 2019 15 560 M
Yield 2019 4,26%
P/E ratio 2019 9,13x
P/E ratio 2020 7,55x
EV / Sales2019 0,31x
EV / Sales2020 0,29x
Capitalization 46 313 M
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 71,80  €
Last Close Price 71,60  €
Spread / Highest target 64,8%
Spread / Average Target 0,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMW AG1.27%51 603
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.18%193 946
VOLKSWAGEN AG27.93%99 143
DAIMLER AG15.77%63 356
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY14.77%54 851
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.5.52%47 894
Categories
