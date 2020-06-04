Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  BMW AG    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Germany will require all petrol stations to provide electric car charging

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 12:03pm EDT
A battery charger sign for electric cars is painted on the ground of a parking ground near the soccer stadium in Wolfsburg

By Christoph Steitz and Edward Taylor

Germany said it will oblige all petrol stations to offer electric car charging to help remove refuelling concerns and boost consumer demand for the vehicles as part of its 130 billion euro ($146 billion) economic recovery plan.

The move could provide a significant boost to electric vehicle demand along with the broader stimulus plan which included taxes to penalise ownership of large polluting combustion-engined sports utility vehicles and a 6,000 euro subsidy towards the cost of an electric vehicle.

Germany's announcement follows a French plan to boost electric car sales announced last week by President Macron.

"It's a very clear commitment to battery-powered vehicles and establishes electric mobility as a technology of the future," energy storage specialist The Mobility House, whose investors include Daimler and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, said.

"Internationally this puts Germany in the leading group of battery electric vehicle support."

As part of the government stimulus, 2.5 billion euros will be spent on battery cell production and charging infrastructure, a field where oil majors, utilities and carmakers, including Shell, Engie and Tesla, are vying for dominance.

Customer demand for electric cars has been constrained by concerns about the limited operating range of vehicles. In Germany, electric cars made up only 1.8% of new passenger car registrations last year, with diesel and petrol cars accounting for 32% and 59.2% respectively.

Of the 168,148 new registrations in May, only 5,578 or 3.3% were electric cars according to German vehicle agency KBA.

Diego Biasi, chairman and co-founder in Quercus Real Assets said the German plan would provide a significant boost to electric vehicle adoption.

"We know that 97% of the reason why they're not buying electric cars is range anxiety. The German move is a way to try and fix this range anxiety since it means you know a petrol station is always open."

As of March 2020, Germany had 27,730 electric car charging stations according to BDEW, Germany's association for the energy and water industry.

To achieve a mass market for electric cars, at least 70,000 charging stations and 7,000 fast charging stations are required, according to BDEW.

Electric vehicle performance has improved by around 40% in the past decade, thanks to improvements in battery pack design and cell chemistry.

A similar improvement in fuel efficiency of gasoline powered cars has led to a reduction in the number of petrol stations. According to roadside assistance association ADAC, the number of petrol stations has fallen to 14,118 in 2020 from 40,640 in 1965.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt an Stephen Jewkes in Milan; Editing by Michelle Martin and Elaine Hardcastle)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG 0.00% 1040 Delayed Quote.30.00%
BMW AG 0.16% 58.07 Delayed Quote.-20.73%
DAIMLER AG -2.46% 37 Delayed Quote.-23.16%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -1.00% 8.5 Real-time Quote.-13.52%
ENGIE -2.15% 11.36 Real-time Quote.-19.38%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.40% 39.53 Delayed Quote.-40.09%
RENAULT -1.48% 23.61 Real-time Quote.-43.18%
TESLA, INC. -0.11% 881.3694 Delayed Quote.111.07%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.03% 141.64 Delayed Quote.-18.79%
WTI -0.26% 36.855 Delayed Quote.-39.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BMW AG
12:07pSTRONG TOGETHER : BMW M Motorsport and its partners to continue the collaboratio..
AQ
12:03pGermany will require all petrol stations to provide electric car charging
RE
09:37aVolkswagen's Electric Bet To Benefit From German Stimulus
DJ
09:09aGerman auto stimulus to boost VW's electric push
RE
09:08aGerman auto stimulus to boost VW's electric push
RE
08:24aGerman stimulus to drive forward green vehicles
RE
06/03BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AKTIENGESEL : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
06/03Fiat to test automatic switch to electric mode for its hybrid cars in Turin
RE
06/03BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Digital world premiere of the all-new 4 Series Coupe.
AQ
06/03BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : The all-new BMW 4 Series Coupe.
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 94 485 M 106 B 106 B
Net income 2020 2 311 M 2 602 M 2 602 M
Net cash 2020 15 012 M 16 901 M 16 901 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
Yield 2020 1,90%
Capitalization 37 486 M 42 100 M 42 202 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 133 778
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 60,63 €
Last Close Price 57,98 €
Spread / Highest target 107%
Spread / Average Target 4,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMW AG-20.73%42 100
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-10.36%175 547
VOLKSWAGEN AG-18.79%83 520
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-6.50%45 914
DAIMLER AG-23.16%45 580
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-20.57%41 601
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group