Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  BMW AG    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italian brake maker Brembo treads new path with Pirelli stake

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 03:28pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman touches a Pirelli tyre displayed for a news conference by ChemChina and Pirelli in Beijing

Italy's Brembo, which make brakes for Ferrari, Tesla, BMW and Mercedes as well as several Formula One teams, has taken a small "long-term" stake in tyre maker Pirelli.

Brembo said on Tuesday it had decided to buy the 2.43% stake, held both directly and indirectly through its Nuova FourB parent company, with "a non-speculative, long-term approach" and it had made the move "autonomously".

Shares in Pirelli are trading close to their lowest level since the tyremaker went public again in 2017, two years after a delisting that followed a takeover by ChemChina.

A source close to the matter said Brembo bought the stake without informing Pirelli, whose shares are down by around 40% so far this year, or its shareholders.

Pirelli, whose tyres are used by Formula One racing teams and automakers such as BMW and Audi has repositioned itself to serve the premium market segment, which is also Brembo's focus.

Marco Tronchetti Provera, Pirelli's chief executive, said stake increases by existing shareholders and the arrival of new ones such as Brembo at time of depressed market valuations confirmed the tyremaking firm had done a good job in recent years, as well as its solidity.

"But the course of Pirelli's business will continue unchanged," he said.

Pirelli also said on Tuesday it had secured a new five-year, 800 million euro financing which it will use mainly to repay existing debt.

INVESTOR PACT

Brembo's Executive Deputy Chairman Matteo Tiraboschi last year said the brake maker, which has a market capitalisation of around 2.25 billion euros, was eyeing an acquisition target of "significant size", even as big as Brembo itself.

It approved a loyalty share scheme that allows its family owners to retain control, even if their stake falls below 50% after an acquisition.

Tiraboschi said in October that Brembo was looking at the auto sector for the acquisitions, as it aimed to complete the range of products it offered, while remaining "consistent" with what it was doing already.

Tiraboschi, however, never gave precise details about what regions Brembo was looking at for its M&A plans.

With a market capitalisation of 3.3 billion euros, Pirelli is controlled by ChemChina and Silk Road Fund, jointly holding about 45.5%, and Italy's Camfin, which holds about 10%.

Pirelli's top investors last year extended a shareholder agreement until 2023 and this month said they would raise their stakes by up to 1.5% each.

By Giulio Piovaccari and Valentina Za
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 3.03% 47.115 Delayed Quote.-37.48%
BREMBO S.P.A. 2.18% 6.795 Delayed Quote.-34.90%
FERRARI N.V. -1.16% 152.55 Delayed Quote.-6.80%
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A. -2.27% 3.265 Delayed Quote.-35.31%
TESLA, INC. 3.85% 520.9655 Delayed Quote.20.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BMW AG
03:28pItalian brake maker Brembo treads new path with Pirelli stake
RE
06:52aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Group uses Blockchain to drive supply chain trans..
AQ
03/30THE POWERTRAIN FOR THE BMW I HYDROGE : BMW Group reaffirms its ongoing commitmen..
PU
03/27COVID-19 Leads To Downgrades Of BMW And Daimler; Outlook On VW Now Negative
AQ
03/27BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Update on BMW Motorrad Days 2020 - Cancellation of th..
AQ
03/27BMW : Update on BMW Motorrad Days 2020 – Cancellation of this year's event..
PU
03/27"SUPER SIM SATURDAY" : MOTUL BMW M8 GTE wins in Sebring - Seven BMW Z4 GT3s in s..
AQ
03/27BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : "The Art of Leadership" - BMW and CNN put the spotlig..
AQ
03/27RACING SIMULATOR INSTEAD OF DTM : BMW works driver Philipp Eng explains the sim ..
AQ
03/25BMW : to Close Spartanburg, S.C., Plant, Will Continue to Pay Idled Workers
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 92 460 M
EBIT 2020 4 367 M
Net income 2020 2 865 M
Finance 2020 14 556 M
Yield 2020 4,65%
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
P/E ratio 2021 5,85x
EV / Sales2020 0,16x
EV / Sales2021 0,15x
Capitalization 29 658 M
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 61,51  €
Last Close Price 45,73  €
Spread / Highest target 158%
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMW AG-37.48%32 720
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.31%174 856
VOLKSWAGEN AG-40.41%62 536
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.3.71%40 614
DAIMLER AG-44.90%32 110
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-41.75%30 466
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group