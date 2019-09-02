Performance and exclusiveness by tradition: The BMW M4 Edition ///M Heritage.

Munich. With the forthcoming races on the Nürburgring the current German Touring Car Masters (DTM) season will finally reach its decisive phase. Moreover, during the DTM weekend being held from 13 to 15 September 2019, visitors can expect a further attraction. The BMW M4 Edition ///M Heritage (combined fuel consumption: 10.0 - 9.3 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 227 - 213 g/km) will make its world debut on the legendary racetrack in the Eifel. The special edition of the BMW M4 Coupe, which forms the basis of the BMW M4 DTM deployed by BMW M Motorsport, fascinates with an exclusive exterior and interior look reflecting the impressive tradition of the high-performance racing cars. The BMW M4 Edition ///M Heritage, powered by a 331 kW/450 hp straight six-cylinder engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology will be produced and sold worldwide between November 2019 and April 2020 as an edition model limited to 750 units.

Light blue, dark blue and red - these are the colours by which motorsport fans immediately recognize the BMW M GmbH logo. Immediately after the founding of the BMW Motorsport GmbH in 1972, the characteristic colours already adorned these racing cars, which were based on the BMW 3.0 CSL and became highly successful in touring car racing. Since then, the distinctive stripes in the three classic BMW M GmbH colours have stood for exhilarating performance and exclusive design also on the road. The BMW M4 Edition///M Heritage takes up this unmistakable colour combination on unique exterior and interior design features. There is a choice of the three body colours Laguna Seca Blue, Velvet Blue metallic and Imola Red available for the edition model. Furthermore, the two-seater's carbon-fibre reinforced plastic roof boasts a striking decorative strip in the BMW M colours, which is integrated into the CFRP composite at the factory using a special manufacturing process. Likewise unique are the forged, 20-inch M light alloy wheels in a star spoke design featuring the colour Orbit Grey matt and fitted with mixed tyres.

The interior of the edition model is also characterised by an exclusive selection of colours and materials. The spectrum of equipment includes model-specific full leather M seats in a bicolour design and with prominent openings within the area of the seatbacks. Each seat colour is oriented towards the exterior paint and is complemented by partly bicoloured contrast stitching. In conjunction with the exterior colours Laguna Seca Blue and Velvet Blue metallic, the seats come in Silverstone/Black with turquoise stitching or Velvet Blue and Orange respectively. With the exterior finish Imola Red, the seat colours Red and Black correspond with yellow and red contrast stitching.

The both appealing and exclusive colour scheme continues with interior carbon trim strips designed exclusively for the BMW M4 Edition ///M Heritage and whose CFRP structure incorporates the stripe design featuring the three characteristic M colours. Both the interior trim strips and the door sills bear emblems with the imprints 'Edition ///M Heritage' and '1/750' as an indication of the limited edition of this model. The lettering '///M Heritage' - in turquoise, orange or red respectively - is also to be found on the front headrests.

The BMW M4 Edition ///M Heritage offers a particularly exclusive opportunity to experience the handling characteristics of a high-performance sports car marked by dynamics, agility and precision. At the same time, with this model, the BMW M GmbH is continuing the tradition of exclusive special editions, a tradition that has been cultivated now for several model generations. They reflect the enthusiasm for exceptional sporting successes or awareness of the history of selected models, of which many have become much sought-after collectors' items in the course of time.

Expressive paint finishes and a characteristic interior design were already hallmarks of the BMW M3 Edition of the year 2009. At that time, with the variants Alpine White, Black, Dakar Yellow and Monte Carlo Blue there were as many as four body colours available for the edition model based on the fourth generation of the BMW M3. In the year 2012, BMW Motorsport's successful comeback in the DTM triggered the production of the BMW M3 DTM Champion Edition. During the first season following an almost 20-year break, BMW came first in the manufacturer's rating, with the BMW Team Schnitzer winning the team classification. Moreover, the Canadian Bruno Spengler seized the driver's title. Only 54 units of the edition model were produced - one for each racing victory BMW was able to clinch in the DTM by then. And there were several more in the years that followed. In the 2016 season, it was the German BMW Motorsport works driver Marco Wittmann in particular who was hard to beat and who eventually became the new DTM champion. The BMW M4 DTM Champion Edition, which was limited to 200 units, was brought to market in his honour. The strongly racing-oriented special edition not only exhibited exclusive design features but, above all, was provided with numerous innovations that had previously helped the 368 kW/500 hp BMW M4 GTS achieve its outstanding performance.

The same year, BMW M GmbH also presented an edition model of the BMW M3 Sedan in memory of the BMW M3, which had made its debut three decades previously. The special edition 30 Years M3 was finished exclusively in the colour Macao Blue metallic and produced in a limited quantity of 500 units. The latest example to date of a fascinating combination of performance and exclusiveness is the BMW M4 Convertible Edition 30 Years. This open-top high performance sports car was produced in a limited edition of 300 and presented in 2018 - three decades after the premiere of the first-generation BMW M3 Convertible. This edition model also featured exclusive paint finishes - namely Macao Blue metallic and Mandarin II uni - and a specific interior design, providing for unique and aesthetic driving pleasure both on country roads and on the racetrack.