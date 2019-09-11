The new MINI Cooper SE: premiere run to the IAA Cars 2019.

Locally emissions-free from Munich to Frankfurt/Main - The first purely electrically powered model of the British premium brand makes the trip to its trade fair debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show with just one stopover - The high-voltage battery's fast charging capability enables sustainable driving fun beyond day-to-day urban traffic.

Munich. To mark the trade fair premiere of the new MINI Cooper SE (combined fuel consumption: 0.0 l/100 km; combined power consumption: 16.8 - 14.8 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km), the BMW Group presents the latest outcome of its electrification offensive at the 2019 International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt am Main. The first purely electrically powered series-production model in the 60-year history of MINI made its way to its debut using its own virtually noiseless, locally emissions-free power. With project manager Elena Eder at the wheel, the new MINI Cooper SE proved on its premiere run that electric mobility in the unmistakeable style of the British premium brand doesn't have to be limited to day-to-day urban traffic.

At the start, the standard navigation system of the new MINI Cooper SE indicated exactly 400 kilometres as the distance for the journey from the BMW Group headquarters at Petuelring in Munich to the main entrance of the exhibition grounds in Frankfurt. So it looked as if a single stopover to recharge the lithium-ion battery ought to be sufficient to ensure that the journey to the trade fair debut was locally emissions-free. After all, the model-specific high-voltage battery with its gross energy content of 32.6 kWh, positioned deep in the vehicle floor, enables a range of 235 to 270 kilometres. And the ideal place to refresh the car's energy reserves was suggested on the on-board monitor in the central instrument: a fast charging station on the A3 motorway.

'Urban mobility is certainly the greatest strength of the MINI Cooper SE. But that doesn't mean that electric driving fun is only suitable for short distances,' says project manager Eder. 'The MINI Cooper SE can easily cope with lengthier journeys thanks to the option of using DC fast charging stations with a charging capacity of up to 50 kilowatts. A lunch break is all it takes to recharge.'

When the car was charged on the way to the IAA, there wasn't even time for dessert. Within just 35 minutes, the high-voltage battery - which had previously been almost fully depleted - was charged to 80 percent of its total capacity. This meant that there was more than enough power on board to tackle the second stage of the trip without any worries. In order to maximise efficiency, use wasn't made of the car's maximum speed of 150 km/h. Nonetheless, the 135 kW/184 hp electric motor of the new MINI Cooper SE was able to demonstrate its spontaneous power delivery on one or two courageous overtaking manoeuvres.

Finally, the MINI Cooper SE rolled into Hall 11 of the Frankfurt exhibition centre with sufficient residual range: here it is now due to be presented to IAA visitors from 12 to 22 September 2019. Meanwhile, the standard charging cable provides fresh energy for further excursions from a conventional socket. Alternatively, MINI ELECTRIC offers flexible options for charging the high-voltage battery. The charging connection of the new MINI Cooper SE is designed for both AC and DC charging using Type 2 and CCS Combo 2 plugs. The battery can be charged either at a MINI ELECTRIC WALLBOX or at a public charging station with a maximum output of 11 kW within two and a half hours to 80 percent; a 100 percent charge takes three and a half hours.

The MINI Cooper SE will be produced at the British MINI plant in Oxford as of November 2019, after which the brand's first electrically powered vehicle will be delivered worldwide. In Germany, the new MINI Cooper SE will be available at prices starting at EUR 32,500 (incl. 19% VAT).

Fuel consumption, CO2 emissions and power consumption were measured using the methods required according to Regulation (EC) 2007/715 as amended. The information is based on a vehicle with basic equipment in Germany; ranges take into account differences in wheel and tyre size selected as well as optional equipment and can change during configuration.

The information has already been calculated based on the new WLTP test cycle and adapted to NEDC for comparison purposes. In these vehicles, different figures than those published here may apply for the assessment of taxes and other vehicle-related duties which are (also) based on CO2 emissions.

For further details of the official fuel consumption figures and the official specific CO2 emissions of new cars, please refer to the 'Manual on the fuel consumption, CO2 emissions and power consumption of new cars' available free of charge at all sales outlets, from Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH (DAT), Hellmuth-Hirth-Str. 1, 73760 Ostfildern-Scharnhausen and at https://www.dat.de/co2/.

In case of queries, please contact:

Press and PR

Matthias Bode, Spokesperson MINI

Tel.: +49-89-382-61742

E-mail: matthias.bode@mini.com

Andreas Lampka, Head of Communications MINI

Tel.: +49- 89-382-23662

E-mail: andreas.lampka@mini.com

The BMW Group

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world's leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises 31 production and assembly facilities in 15 countries; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2018, the BMW Group sold over 2,490,000 passenger vehicles and more than 165,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2018 was € 9.815 billion on revenues amounting to € 97.480 billion. As of 31 December 2018, the BMW Group had a workforce of 134,682 employees.

The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company has therefore established ecological and social sustainability throughout the value chain, comprehensive product responsibility and a clear commitment to conserving resources as an integral part of its strategy.

www.bmwgroup.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BMWGroup

Twitter: http://twitter.com/BMWGroup

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/BMWGroupview

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwgroup

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bmwgroup