BMW VZ

(BMW3)
Fourth round, fourth continent: The BMW M6 GT3 at the 10 Hours of Suzuka in Japan.

08/20/2019 | 08:37am EDT

Munich. The fourth and penultimate race of this season's Intercontinental GT Challenge (IGTC) will take place in Japan this weekend. Walkenhorst Motorsport and BMW Team Schnitzer will each field one BMW M6 GT3 in the 10 Hours of Suzuka. This time, Augusto Farfus (BRA) and Martin Tomczyk (GER) will be supported by Nick Yelloly (GBR) as the third driver in the #42 BMW M6 GT3.

Following their retirement at the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps (BEL), Farfus and Tomczyk find themselves eighth in the IGTC Drivers' Championship, however trailing the leaders by just 18 points, they are still very much in the title race. Yelloly joined the squad of GT drivers at BMW M Motorsport this season. He regularly drives the BMW M6 GT3 at the Nürburgring-Nordschleife (GER) and in the China GT Championship.

Walkenhorst Motorsport lines up with the #34 BMW M6 GT3 and its three regular drivers Nick Catsburg (NED), Mikkel Jensen (DEN) and Christian Krognes (NOR). The race in Suzuka gets underway at 10:00 local time (03:00 CET) on Sunday 25th August.

Augusto Farfus (#42 BMW M6 GT3, BMW Team Schnitzer): 'I have driven in Suzuka a few times in the past and I love the circuit. It is in my top five. The atmosphere for this race is always awesome. The fans flock to the circuit and are absolutely mad about motorsport. From a sporting perspective, I reckon it will be a hot race at this time of year, which will make it very tough on the tyres. I am definitely looking forward to it.'

Mikkel Jensen (#34 BMW M6 GT3, Walkenhorst Motorsport): 'After Bathurst and Laguna Seca, Suzuka is going to be another new experience for me. I am really looking forward to driving at such an iconic circuit. From what I know about motorsport in Japan, the fans there are fantastic. As such, I am expecting an extraordinary experience. I cannot yet really judge how strong we will be on this track. That will be revealed in the practice sessions.'

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 12:36:03 UTC
