30 years of commitment to microfinance: BNP Paribas' key figures

With more than 2 million beneficiaries worldwide and even the creation of Microfinance Institutions (MFIs) in Belgium and Luxembourg, BNP Paribas' microfinance has experienced a strong growth dynamic. Credit, investment for own account and on behalf of third parties, patronage... in 30 years, the Group's support has expanded and BNP Paribas now uses the full range of resources available to meet the needs of MFIs.

In 30 years, 84 MFIs in 33 countries have received a total of around 900 million euros in support.*