BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
30 years of commitment to microfinance: BNP Paribas' key figures

09/05/2019 | 05:32am EDT

With more than 2 million beneficiaries worldwide and even the creation of Microfinance Institutions (MFIs) in Belgium and Luxembourg, BNP Paribas' microfinance has experienced a strong growth dynamic. Credit, investment for own account and on behalf of third parties, patronage... in 30 years, the Group's support has expanded and BNP Paribas now uses the full range of resources available to meet the needs of MFIs.

In 30 years, 84 MFIs in 33 countries have received a total of around 900 million euros in support.*

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 09:31:11 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 43 877 M
EBIT 2019 13 418 M
Net income 2019 7 839 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,46%
P/E ratio 2019 6,67x
P/E ratio 2020 6,60x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,17x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,15x
Capitalization 51 530 M
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 52,57  €
Last Close Price 41,26  €
Spread / Highest target 72,3%
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Philippe Bordenave Chief Operating Officer & Director
Denis Kessler Director
Jane Fields Wicker-Miurin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNP PARIBAS4.51%56 814
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY11.21%347 068
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.40%257 246
BANK OF AMERICA11.57%251 790
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.91%203 077
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.89%185 143
