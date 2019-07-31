Log in
BNP 2Q Net Profit Rose on Stake Sale, Lower Tax

07/31/2019 | 01:25am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

BNP Paribas SA's (BNP.FR) second-quarter net profit rose, helped by slightly growing revenue, gains on a stake sale and lower income tax.

France's largest listed bank by assets had a net profit of 2.47 billion euros ($2.75 billion) for the quarter compared with EUR2.39 billion a year earlier, it said Wednesday.

Revenue edged up to EUR11.22 billion from EUR11.21 billion.

Analysts had expected the bank to achieve a net profit of EUR2.11 billion on revenue of EUR10.95 billion, according to a consensus forecast provided by FactSet.

The bank posted a gain on the sale of a stake in SBI Life Insurance, its Indian joint venture with the State Bank of India, and the deconsolidation of the remaining stake.

BNP's core Tier 1 capital ratio--a key measure of capital strength--increased to 11.9% in June from 11.7% in March.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA -6.47% 70.8 End-of-day quote.-26.95%
BNP PARIBAS -2.66% 41.52 Real-time Quote.5.18%
BNP PARIBAS SA (ADR) End-of-day quote.
SBI HOLDINGS INC -1.95% 2566 End-of-day quote.24.38%
STATE BANK OF INDIA -4.73% 327.55 End-of-day quote.15.78%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 43 691 M
EBIT 2019 13 229 M
Net income 2019 7 425 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,19%
P/E ratio 2019 7,16x
P/E ratio 2020 6,65x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,19x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,16x
Capitalization 51 775 M
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 52,91  €
Last Close Price 41,52  €
Spread / Highest target 71,2%
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Philippe Bordenave Chief Operating Officer & Director
Denis Kessler Director
Jane Fields Wicker-Miurin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNP PARIBAS5.18%59 226
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY18.67%375 759
BANK OF AMERICA23.86%285 136
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.56%280 813
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.77%213 378
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.54%198 734
