Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  BNP Paribas    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BNP Paribas : 3Q Net Profit Fell, Revenue Rose

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 02:22am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

BNP Paribas third-quarter net profit fell 8.8% from a year earlier, when results included a capital gain on a stake sale, with the investment banking business posting a strong performance.

Net profit for the period was 1.94 billion euros ($2.16 billion) compared with the EUR2.12 billion reported in the same period last year, France's largest listed bank by assets said Thursday.

Revenue rose 5.3% to EUR10.90 billion.

The results compare with analysts' expectations of EUR1.82 billion profit on revenue of EUR10.67 billion, according to a consensus forecast provided by the FactSet.

Excluding exceptional items, net profit grew 3.4% on year. Results for the third quarter of last year included the sale of a stake in First Hawaiian.

The corporate and institutional banking division posted a roughly 14% increase in pretax profit. Global markets revenue rose almost 15%, with fixed-income revenue up roughly 35% and equities and prime services revenue down 15%.

BNP's core Tier 1 capital ratio--a key measure of capital strength--was 12% at the end of September, from 11.9% in June.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS -2.23% 46.93 Real-time Quote.18.89%
FIRST HAWAIIAN, INC. -1.08% 27.52 Delayed Quote.22.26%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BNP PARIBAS
02:22aBNP PARIBAS : 3Q Net Profit Fell, Revenue Rose
DJ
10/30BNP PARIBAS : Come celebrate the Saint-Denis Jazz Club's 10th anniversary
PU
10/30BNP PARIBAS CARDIF CIA DE SGRS Y RSG : Sainsbury's Bank and Cardif Pinnacle, BNP..
AQ
10/30Egypt selects five lenders for dollar-denominated bond -ministry
RE
10/30BNP PARIBAS : senior leaders named in OUTstanding 100 LGBT+ Executives and 50 Al..
PU
10/29ONE YOUNG WORLD 2019 : world summit for young leaders of the future
PU
10/29BODY AND SOUL : the new creation of Crystal Pite for the 350th anniversary of th..
PU
10/28Hong Kong's Banks Confront Lean Times -- WSJ
DJ
10/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/25FIRST HAWAIIAN, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 43 922 M
EBIT 2019 13 239 M
Net income 2019 7 781 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,55%
P/E ratio 2019 7,68x
P/E ratio 2020 7,46x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,33x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,31x
Capitalization 58 619 M
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 52,54  €
Last Close Price 46,93  €
Spread / Highest target 45,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Philippe Bordenave Chief Operating Officer & Director
Denis Kessler Director
Jane Fields Wicker-Miurin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNP PARIBAS18.89%65 197
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.51%401 960
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.18%289 125
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION28.33%284 425
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.91%222 123
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.26%200 996
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group