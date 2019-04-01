Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  BNP Paribas    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BNP Paribas : Asset Management launches THEAM Quant Europe Climate Carbon Offset Plan, the first UCITS fund established under French law* with carbon offset mechanism

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 06:27am EDT

BNP Paribas Asset Management France is an investment management company authorised by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, no. GP96002, incorporated as a simplified joint stock company, registered at 1, Boulevard Haussmann 75009 Paris, France, RCS Paris 319 378 832. Its website is www.bnpparibas-am.com.

This material is issued and has been prepared by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Limited, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered in England No: 02474627, registered office: 5 Aldermanbury Square, London, England, EC2V 7BP, United Kingdom. It contains opinions and statistical data that are considered lawful and correct on the day of their publication according to the economic and financial environment at the time. This document is produced for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or form part of an offer or invitation to subscribe for or to purchase any financial instrument(s) nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever.

Whilst the THEAM Quant Europe Climate Carbon Offset Plan described herein has been established as a UCITS (in accordance with the UCITS Directive) in France, the Fund has not been registered in the UK. Therefore the promotion of this Fund and the distribution of this document in the UK are accordingly restricted by law.

This document is provided without knowledge of an investors' situation. Prior to any subscription, investors should verify in which countries the financial instruments referred to in this document refers are registered and authorised for public sale. In particular financial instruments cannot be offered or sold publicly in the United States. Investors considering subscriptions should read carefully the most recent prospectus and Key Investor Information Document (KIID) agreed by the regulatory authority, available on the website. Investors are invited to consult the most recent financial reports, which are also available on the website. Investors should consult their own legal and tax advisors prior to investing. Given the economic and market risks, there can be no assurance that the financial instrument(s) will achieve its investment objectives. Their value can decrease as well as increase. In particular, changes in currency exchange rates may affect the value of an investment. Performance that is shown net of management fees and is calculated using global returns with time factored in, with net dividends and reinvested interest, and does not include subscription-redemption fees, exchange rate fees or tax. Any gross of fees performance included in this material do not reflect the deduction of commission, fees and other expenses incurred. Returns will be reduced after the deduction of such fees. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

This document is directed only at person(s) who have professional experience in matters relating to investments ('relevant persons'). Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to and will be engaged in only with Professional Clients as defined in the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

All information referred to in the present document is available on www.bnpparibas-am.com.

As at March 2019.

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 10:26:18 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BNP PARIBAS
06:27aBNP PARIBAS : Asset Management launches THEAM Quant Europe Climate Carbon Offset..
PU
03:33aBNP Paribas Sells 5% Stake in SBI Life Insurance
DJ
03/29BNP PARIBAS : Sale of SBI Life shares by BNP Paribas Group
PU
03/29BNP PARIBAS : #19-708 Listing of Turbo warrants issued by BNP Paribas Issuance B..
AQ
03/28BNP PARIBAS : Mid-sized and smaller firms not prepared for Brexit - BNP Paribas ..
RE
03/28Brexit and trade to haunt Europe's investment banks in nightmare quarter
RE
03/28Deutsche Bank Says Board Hasn't Discussed Capital Increase
DJ
03/28BNP PARIBAS : #19-697 Listing of Knock out warrant issued by BNP Paribas Issuanc..
AQ
03/28BNP PARIBAS : #19-696 Listing of Turbo warrants issued by BNP Paribas Issuance B..
AQ
03/28BNP PARIBAS : #19-695 Listing of Mini futures issued by BNP Paribas Issuance B.V..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 43 389 M
EBIT 2019 13 045 M
Net income 2019 7 267 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,95%
P/E ratio 2019 7,51
P/E ratio 2020 6,75
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,23x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,20x
Capitalization 53 254 M
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 54,9 €
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Philippe Bordenave Chief Operating Officer & Director
Denis Kessler Director
Jane Fields Wicker-Miurin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNP PARIBAS7.94%59 735
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY3.70%331 451
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.29%287 603
BANK OF AMERICA11.97%265 939
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.11%232 230
WELLS FARGO4.86%219 467
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About